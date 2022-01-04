His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched an Arab civilized project to search for the thousand Arab talents in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research, economics and others, indicating that the goal is to enable them to perform their role. civilized and positive in the region.

His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter, a series of tweets, in which he said: “Brothers and sisters… in line with our annual custom on January 4 to announce projects that change our reality for the better… we announce the launch of an Arab civilized project to search for the thousand Arab talents in the fields of physics, mathematics and programming sciences Our goal is to enable them to play their civilized and positive role in the region.”

His Highness said: “These geniuses will be given attention, scientifically and researchly, and will be linked with the largest thinkers, scientists and companies in the world, and will develop their ideas to maximize their positive impact on the region. We are targeting 1,000 Arab geniuses over the next five years…”

Soh added: “During the past period, we have built a world-class scientific landmark – the Museum of the Future – which we will open soon, God willing. This landmark will be the intellectual and administrative center for this new Arab scientific movement.. Personally, I bet on science, scientists and people of ideas to change our Arab reality for the better.” “

He continued, “We formed a committee of our finest youth to lead this new scientific movement. They are supervised by Muhammad Al Gergawi, President of the Museum of the Future, along with Sarah Al Amiri, President of the Emirates Space Agency, Omar Al Ulama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, and Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of Youth. We have allocated 100 million dirhams to the Arab genius project.”

His Highness stressed: “The resumption of civilization begins with the search for its true makers… and the nation that appreciates its scholars, geniuses and thinkers, and enables the makers of civilization to play their role, is on its right path to sovereignty, leadership, and excellence in the future, God willing… May God help us all to serve our countries and our nation.”