His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new mission of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for Lunar Exploration under the name “Rashid 2”. .

This came during his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and his meeting with the center’s work team, stressing the importance of showing determination and persistence, and believing that the upcoming successes are many and that the UAE has gone a long way in the construction industry. space in record time.

His Highness said: “The first attempt to reach the moon has been accomplished… and we will continue to make new attempts, God willing, until we reach it.”

His Highness also said, “The mission of the spacecraft carrying the explorer Rashid did not succeed in landing on the surface of the moon…but we succeeded in raising the ceiling of our ambitions to reach the moon…and we succeeded in making a team of our young men and women capable of managing advanced space projects, and we succeeded in building a space sector from scratch within 10 years.” Years “.

His Highness affirmed, “We are a country founded on ambition. We are a country that has not stopped since December 2, 1971. It will not stop. It will not turn around. It will not set small goals for itself. What is coming is more beautiful, greater, and bolder, God willing.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed that the nature of the space sector is likely to have high risk rates, and it is a scientific and systematic method for exploration and experimentation, and the UAE continues in this approach to reach a pioneering and advanced space sector that competes with global countries. Where His Highness said, “The biggest risk is not to take risks,” as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says..and the nature of the space sector is a high risk rate..and we accept that..we have had the honor of trying to reach a new point in the history of the UAE…and we have the honor of raising our ambitions to have space as its ceiling and its planets and stars.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added, “Mohammed bin Rashid directed us to start immediately developing Rashid 2… a new vehicle… for a new attempt… to reach the moon, God willing.”

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to meet with the national project work teams, came after iSpace announced yesterday, April 25, 2023, at ten o’clock in the evening, the loss of contact with the “Hakuto R” lander. The first private commercial landing vehicle ever to land on the moon, and it was carrying the Emirati explorer Rashid, as it was unable to confirm the landing of the vehicle, while the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed that the “iSpace” team continues to study the situation, and will present Updates when it’s done.

His Highness also praised the efforts of the work team, thanking their endeavors and dedication to work, stressing that work in the space sector requires many attempts, and inherently carries the possibility of success and failure, stressing that unsuccessful attempts are the ladder that leads us to successes and excellence.

The visit of Their Highnesses to the Center was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. And a number of senior officials of the center.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, through the Emirates project to explore the moon, succeeded in achieving a number of important achievements, most notably the design of a explorer among the most advanced in the world, and the first Arab and Emirati explorer to reach the orbit of the moon aboard the “Hakuto-R” vehicle of the iSpace company. And getting close to landing on the moon, as they are very important achievements for the first mission to explore the moon for the United Arab Emirates, and highlight the extent of the country’s commitment to advancing the field of space exploration.

The explorer Rashid was launched to the surface of the moon, aboard the “Hakuto-R” vehicle, from Complex No. 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Base, in Florida, in the United States, on December 11, 2022, at 11:38 am UAE time. For the United Arab Emirates to be the owner of the first Arab mission to explore the moon.

The explorer Rashid, which is one of the most advanced and advanced vehicles to reach the surface of the moon, was characterized by a unique design, as it weighs about 10 kg, has a height of about 80 cm, a length of about 53.5 cm, and a width of about 53.85 cm.

International and local partnerships

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center held 10 international and 4 local partnerships within the scientific program of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project. The center had concluded these partnerships with entities, institutions, and space agencies. This collaboration includes 40 scientists, researchers and engineers, who contributed to the process of developing the main devices of the Rashid explorer, including the microelectric charge sensor, the microscopic camera, and the two main and secondary cameras, as well as participating in data collection and analysis, and working on the devices.

