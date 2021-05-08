His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the conclusion of the 100 million meals campaign, which was launched at the beginning of the month.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Brothers and sisters … With the end of the holy month, we conclude the campaign of the 100 million meals that we launched at the beginning of the month … 385 thousand people have participated with us in the campaign … we doubled the goal and reached 216 million meals … that will be distributed.” In 30 countries … this is the UAE … this is its people … and this is the spirit of Ramadan in my beautiful country … “

