His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the social media platform “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Brothers and sisters… with the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce today a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness said: We announce the appointment of Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs and responsible for this sector in the federal government. Maktoum led the Ministry of Finance ably, in addition to a group of economic and commercial files at the local and federal levels. He established balance in our financial policies, federally and locally. We trust him today to lead our federal team concerned with the economic, commercial and financial sector to achieve new successes… and qualify new young economic leaders… and continue to promote wise financial policies that drive economic growth in the country.”