His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced new appointments in the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and after consultation with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the appointment of the former Secretary General of the Supreme Petroleum Council, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, as Minister of State in the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and the appointment of Khalifa Saeed Suleiman as Head of the Protocols of the Vice President and Prime Minister, with the rank of Minister.

His Highness wished them continued success in performing their duties, and continuing the march of good and giving in the service of the nation.

Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi served as Secretary General of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 2014, while Khalifa Saeed Suleiman held the position of Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department in Dubai.

