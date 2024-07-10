His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has directed the establishment of the “Food, Vegetables and Fruits Market”, the largest market for food, vegetables and fruits in the world, as part of the emirate’s directives and strategies to enhance investment and economic opportunities, which contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33 Aiming to double the size of the emirate’s economy and transform it into one of the top three economic cities by 2033, in addition to improving the quality of life of Dubai’s residents and enhancing its attractiveness and luxury of living..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, we launched our plan to develop the largest logistics area in the world for the trade of food, vegetables and fruits. Expanding and doubling the area of ​​the current market to support our economic agenda and create greater trade and investment opportunities. We have assigned DP World to manage, operate and develop the market and link it with global markets.”“

His Highness added: “Dubai, with its strategic location and advanced facilities, represents a commercial and investment center that attracts major companies. Work will double in the coming period to enhance the emirate’s role in creating investment opportunities for global companies. Dubai will be a destination for markets and export and re-export operations in various sectors and to maximize economic opportunities for investors in this field.””

– Partnership to establish and manage the market.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World Group to establish and manage the “Food, Vegetables and Fruits Market”, which will be the largest market for food, vegetables and fruits in the world. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World Group, and His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality..

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed: “Dubai is moving forward, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, towards establishing new successes on the path to achieving the goals of its ambitious economic agenda, to be among the top three economic cities in the world by 2033. Dubai’s economic model has become a reference to be emulated in its flexibility, efficiency and ability to ensure sustainable growth, which doubles the emirate’s global attractiveness for investment opportunities.”“

His Highness said: “The new project will create new economic opportunities and a better investment environment in this important food sector and support the vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda.” D33″.

– Connecting regional and global markets.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World Group, said that Dubai is a leading global model in generating investment opportunities and linking regional and global markets in various trade sectors, and its logistical solutions ensure the sustainability of supply chains in all fields. He pointed out that the establishment of the largest “Food, Vegetables and Fruits Market” in the world will establish strong foundations for trade in this field across regional and global markets, especially through the logistical and financing solutions that will be provided by managing this market, to expand the arms of trade in this field regionally and globally..

The development plan for this market includes providing an advanced infrastructure and spacious, refrigerated storage facilities with the latest specifications and standards that are compatible with the operational requirements of this vital sector, in addition to ample loading and unloading yards that are compatible with smooth traffic flow within the market premises and the surrounding roads..

His Excellency stressed that this market will support the UAE’s food security strategy, meet the growing needs of the community, citizens and residents, enhance the sector’s growth rates, and attract various investors to this market. The market will also constitute a unified commercial window for all procedures and the journey of customers with ease, in addition to integrated logistical and cold chain solutions..

“Due to its strategic location, Dubai has become a global market for food trade, especially vegetables and fruits. This sector is witnessing increasing growth, both in the local market and through exports, which indicates a huge volume of opportunities that can be invested through strategic projects that Dubai continues to develop,” he added. He stressed that establishing the food, vegetables and fruits market, doubling its area and launching its pioneering solutions will all constitute a strong driver to maximize the benefit from the growth of this sector in achieving Dubai’s goals to double its economy..

– Strengthening Dubai’s commercial position.

For his part, His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the agreement to establish and manage the “Food, Vegetable and Fruit Market” comes within the framework of the ongoing cooperation between various entities to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and attractiveness for investment, living and work. This agreement reflects Dubai’s orientations in developing markets to improve the quality of life of the Dubai community, consolidate the emirate’s position as an international trade center, and provide innovative solutions to enhance investment opportunities, open horizons for new businesses and double the volume of trade..

He added: “The aim of this agreement, through which the “Food, Vegetables and Fruits Market” will be outsourced to DP World and the market will be linked to global markets, is to provide pioneering logistical and financing solutions to companies and traders in this growing sector, which will establish new elements to double the growth of Dubai’s economy and trade and enhance its attractiveness for investment.”“