With the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and after consultation with him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced a new major restructuring of the education system in the UAE, and directed a comprehensive review of the systems and legislation The policies of the educational sector and the establishment of a number of institutions that support the development of the sector and the future of education in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: Brothers and sisters, with the blessing of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and after consulting with him, we announce today a structural change in the education sector in the country as follows: We announce the appointment of Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi as Minister of Education, and we directed him Reviewing all policies and legislations of the education system in the country.

His Highness added: We also announce today the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and we directed her to develop an integrated and comprehensive plan to upgrade public schools in the country. We thank Brother Hussain Al Hammadi and Sister Jamila Al Muhairi for their efforts during the past period.

His Highness said: We also announce the appointment of Sarah Al-Musallam as Minister of State for Early Education, and we announce the establishment of a Federal Authority for Early Education supervised by Sister Sarah to develop and implement comprehensive plans to take care of the child from birth to the fourth grade in education, health, skills, and building his personality and national identity… The correct foundation of our children is a guarantee of success our education.

His Highness added: We also announce the establishment of a Federal Authority for Quality of Education affiliated to the Council of Ministers, and its main function is to monitor the quality of education in all impartiality, develop the qualifications system, conduct continuous assessments of the reality of education, set clear standards and targets for educational outcomes, and measure the success of the educational system in achieving them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: We also announce the restructuring of the Education and Human Resources Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, so that the Council will supervise the project for the future of education in the country in line with ambitions, consolidate our national identity and ensure educational outputs that meet our needs. future development, economic and social.

His Highness affirmed: The education sector today is not the same as yesterday.. Our aspirations today are not the same as yesterday.. and the skills of the future will be different and renewable.. Our goal is to prepare a generation that carries the flag.. completes the march.. clings to identity.. and goes global with confidence.. We ask everyone to cooperate seriously to achieve That.. God bless you first and last.

/ The new structure of the education system /

The new structure aims to develop the educational system in the UAE, and to create a number of federal government agencies to support it in line with the UAE’s development plans and aspirations for a future in which the education system will be more advanced, and strive to enhance the quality of the educational process, and for UAE students to be among the best in the world.

The new structure in the education sector includes the Council of Education and Human Resources, the Federal Authority for Quality of Education, the Ministry of Education, the Federal Authority for Early Education, the Emirates Foundation for School Education, in addition to the local educational authorities in each emirate.

These entities will work according to one system and a specific set of specializations that are integrated in their totality in order to enhance the performance of the sector in all its stages, improve educational outcomes, develop skills, and positively contribute to building the students’ personality.

/ Restructuring the Education and Human Resources Council /

Under the new structure, the Education and Human Resources Council will be reconstituted, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the aim of overseeing the project for the future of education in the country, in line with the aspirations of the UAE and consolidating the development process during the next ten years.

The council will include within its competencies and tasks according to the new system, setting the vision of education at the state level, approving the goals and objectives of education outputs for all educational levels, approving the general framework, policies, strategies, legislation and educational regulations for all educational levels, and following up the performance of the education sector and the extent to which it achieves the required outputs and their compatibility with the current labor market requirements. And the future, in addition to proposing programs to prepare a qualified generation capable of keeping pace with the future trends of the labor market, and working to strengthen coordination between educational authorities, federal and local employers, and the private sector in the country.

/ Establishment of the Federal Authority for the Quality of Education /

The new structure created a specialized authority for the quality of education to report to the Council of Ministers, and it will be mainly responsible for measuring the quality of educational outcomes, student performance, and the efficiency of the educational process in all stages related to early childhood, kindergarten, and public and private education to ensure alignment with the objectives and targets of approved educational outputs.

Within its tasks, the authority will specialize in measuring the quality of educational outputs, students’ performance, and the efficiency of the educational process in all stages related to early childhood, kindergarten, public and higher education, government and private, to ensure alignment with the goals and objectives of approved educational outputs, and work on the development and continuous updating of appropriate tools and surveys to measure the quality of educational outputs in all areas. The educational stages from early childhood to higher education, and submitting reports on the results and proposals for the development of policies, strategies, legislation and curricula.

The authority will also supervise the implementation of international tests, the development and implementation of central and national tests and surveys in public education institutions (governmental and private) to measure the quality of educational outputs, the development of the national system for qualifications, standardization of qualification standards and skills required for all professions and jobs in the country, and the requirements for recognition of previous learning and experiences, in coordination with all concerned authorities.

/ Development of the Ministry of Education /

According to the new structure, the Ministry of Education will be developed and some of the competencies and tasks listed for it will be modified. The ministry will mainly specialize in developing policies, strategies, legislation and regulations related to the educational requirements necessary for public / governmental and private education beyond the early childhood stage / higher education / governmental and private / in the country. Including vocational, technical, technical and private education and continuing education.

The ministry’s tasks will also include managing and developing the general education framework, curricula and tools for government public education schools in the country, developing curricula for compulsory educational materials for private sector schools, setting standards and regulations, issuing licenses and monitoring private schools in coordination with the competent local authorities.

Within its tasks, the Ministry will work on developing professional standards for educational cadres and leaders working in the field of public education (governmental and private), including vocational, technical, technical and private education in the country, issuing licenses to them, licensing vocational, technical and technical training bodies and institutions operating in the country and ratifying the certificates and qualifications issued by them. Recognition of the female worker outside the country and the equivalency of the certificates and qualifications she grants.

The Ministry’s competencies also include licensing and controlling public and private universities within the country, approving their academic programs, ratifying certificates and qualifications issued by them, recognizing universities outside the country, equivalence of certificates and qualifications they grant, in addition to managing scholarships and scholarships for the higher education stage inside and outside the country.

/ Establishment of the Federal Authority for Early Education /

The new structure of the education sector created a commission specialized in early education, with legal personality and financial and administrative independence, and reporting to the Council of Ministers, and it will be mainly responsible for developing policies, strategies, legislation, regulations and programs related to educational requirements for early childhood stage / from birth to fourth grade, including nurseries and kindergartens – ages From birth to eight years, in addition to developing the frameworks and requirements necessary for the development of skills, personality, imagination, health and protection of the child, and supervising the development of the educational environment at these stages to enable the child to develop his skills and personality.

The authority’s competencies also include setting standards and regulations, issuing licenses, and monitoring government and private nurseries in the country in coordination with the competent local authorities, and working with parents and the community to enhance their role in the early childhood stage.

/ Emirates Foundation for School Education /

The new education system also includes the Emirates School Education Foundation, which comes under the umbrella of the Council of Ministers, and is mainly specialized in managing and operating public schools and kindergartens, supervising government schools in the country, implementing programs and plans for development and improvement, as well as supervising the preparation and implementation of continuous and central exams and managing the process Correcting results and issuing certificates in government schools for all educational cycles and stages, including high school exams.

The Foundation’s competencies will also include developing student care programs and activities and events in public schools, supervising their implementation, proposing innovative and new models for operating public schools to raise their efficiency (outsourcing, partnerships, etc.), and enhancing monitoring of the application of environmental, health and safety management systems in public schools.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

