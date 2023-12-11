His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that Expo City Dubai is a free zone that operates entirely with clean, renewable energy.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “Since Dubai and the United Arab Emirates gained the trust of the world and assumed the responsibility of bringing together countries in Expo ten years ago, we continue to work on the goal of achieving a connection of minds to create a better future for all.”

His Highness added: “As the world gathers with its leaders and institutions again in Expo City Dubai for the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which seeks to achieve results that will be decisive for humanity, we announce a new vision for this city based on sustainability… a headquarters for companies… a platform for constructive partnerships… and a center for launching… Initiatives concerned with preserving and sustaining our planet, as it is a free zone that operates entirely with clean, renewable energy, and is a destination for pioneers of this sector from major international institutions and emerging companies, in addition to universities, organizations and specialists in the creative sector concerned with sustainability..”

His Highness continued: “Therefore, we call on everyone who seeks to achieve this goal to work with us in Expo City Dubai… which we built for the world, so that it continues to contribute to everything that is good.”