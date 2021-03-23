His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Dubai Council meeting, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council.

Mohamed Ben Rached: – “Dubai is its place in the future, and its destiny to be the vibrant global economic heart … and the next is better if the fortunes are greater.” – “The new structure aims to make the Dubai government more flexible and efficient … and be able to deal with a map of emerging changes.” – “We know what we want … and how to get there … and we have the national capabilities to implement the plan.” – “We are the capital of the economy … and our goal is to improve the lives of people … We welcome everyone to realize their dreams on the land of the Emirates.” – “Our message to everyone: He who does not move forward is in retreat .. and he who relies on the achievements of the past loses his future.” Hamdan bin Mohammed: – “The Dubai government is up to the historical responsibility, and Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision has been in progress since now.” – “A set of steps and decisions pave the way for the emirate of Dubai to enter a new stage in the development journey.”

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a package of decisions aimed at supporting the readiness of Dubai, and its various entities, to enter a new development phase, characterized by accelerated achievements, doubling efforts, and working in the spirit of one team, to provide an environment in which Dubai residents can achieve their hopes and aspirations. , Work and achievement in light of a thriving economy, flexible legislation, and innovative government services.

In detail, His Highness approved during the meeting the restructuring of the Dubai government, the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the formation of three chambers of commerce, in addition to the adoption of the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan, to raise it from 1.4 trillion to two trillion dirhams over the next five years.

His Highness said, “We are the capital of the economy … and our goal is to improve the lives of people … and we welcome everyone to fulfill their dreams on the land of the Emirates.” His Highness added: “We will continue to create new economic sectors, explore available opportunities, and direct our human potential to achieve their best.”

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a comprehensive government restructuring in Dubai that supports its priorities and future directions, development plans and visions in various sectors, while keeping pace with the various developments and changes surrounding the world. His Highness said, “We have approved the complete restructuring of the Dubai government in preparation for a new phase that the emirate will enter … The Dubai government will be more flexible and efficient … and I am able to deal with a map of emerging changes.”

In this regard, His Highness stressed the necessity of doubling efforts and achievements during the coming period, and the cooperation of all parties, officials and work teams to support the future visions and directions of Dubai, and the implementation of projects and initiatives according to the approved work plans. And its bodies and institutions, for a period of three years … in which the outputs … and rewards … and the accountability mechanism are determined … We are all confident that everyone will have confidence in the next stage of development.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, where His Highness said: “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce will be restructured … and three chambers of commerce will be formed for the emirate … the Dubai Chamber of Commerce … and the Dubai Chamber of International Trade. The Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy … and changing the system of work in the chambers to be the most important economic arm of the emirate in building new sectors and consolidating its global commercial role.

His Highness explained that the new structure of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce reflects the aspirations of the emirate, its new economic trends that meet the requirements of the current stage, and the changes it has witnessed.

The announcement of restructuring the Chamber comes in light of the efforts aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position in the arena of the global digital economy, establishing the presence of companies operating in it on the international scale, in addition to supporting the optimal representation of the interests of international companies based in Dubai.

In the same context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed the nomination of Juma Al Majid as Honorary President of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, stressing that he is the best representative of Dubai’s merchants and sages, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair as Chairman of the Chamber, and Sultan bin Sulayem, with his international experience. President of the Dubai Chamber of International Trade, and Omar Al-Olama, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Juma Al Majid is one of the most important Emirati businessmen. He is a pioneer of business, one of the men of culture, thought and charitable work in the UAE and the Arab world. He is the founder of the “Al Majid” group, and one of the founders of the Beit Al Khair Association. Al-Majid participated as a founding member of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and was an active member in many financial, commercial, humanitarian and scientific institutions in the UAE, and he has many contributions to advancing growth and development in many sectors in the country.

The Dubai Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the formation of a supreme committee that includes the three heads of the chambers, headed by Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, to develop the new strategic plan for the Dubai Chambers, in fulfillment of His Highness’s new vision. They are essential in achieving our future economic vision … and we expect significant activity from them regionally and globally in the coming period.

The Dubai Chamber of World Trade will include all local companies that have a global presence, in addition to all international companies that are based in Dubai, with the aim of representing their interests, and promoting Dubai’s foreign trade and its position as a regional headquarters for international companies.

The Dubai Chamber of Global Commerce aims to support the vision of the Dubai government to achieve more economic openness, target new global markets, support national companies, and strengthen its path to reach the world, in addition to attracting investors and distinctive talents to join the thriving business community in the emirate, by continuing to create The supportive field and the stimulating environment for entrepreneurs, including legislative frameworks, facilities and comparative advantages.

The membership of the Dubai Chamber of World Trade consists of businessmen, companies and investors from inside and outside the country. It is managed by a board of directors that includes representatives of major companies based in Dubai.

As for the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, it is concerned with all companies concerned with the digital future economy in the emirate, with the aim of representing their interests, and working to enhance the role of the digital economy in the Dubai economy. The chamber will include in its membership entrepreneurs, companies and investors in technology and digital companies from inside and outside the country, and it will be managed by a council that includes international figures and representatives of major technology companies.

The new Dubai international trade map includes shipping and air routes to more than 400 cities around the world today. A five-year plan to raise the value of Dubai’s foreign trade exchange from 1.4 trillion dirhams. Restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce into 3 chambers, which include: the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Chamber of International Trade and the Dubai Chamber for the Digital Economy. Signing binding employment contracts with all emirate officials and directors of its departments, bodies and institutions for a period of 3 years.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will undertake a set of tasks, chiefly the launch of projects, developing studies on the new economy, transforming Dubai into a global center for the digital economy, and accelerating efforts to create the best digital infrastructure in the world in Dubai. The Chamber will also work to build a specialized international and local network of entrepreneurs, technology companies and financing funds, and support the development of legislation and procedures in Dubai in particular, and the UAE in general, to create the best attractive environment for the digital economy, in addition to working to attract new businessmen and talents, and grant them privileges. And new facilities.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the meeting, approved the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan, which comes to support this pivotal sector, which is one of the main engines in the Dubai economy and its domestic product, and to enhance the efficiency of the trade sector, and to develop its own transactions and speed .

His Highness said: “We have adopted the new Dubai international trade map, which includes shipping and air lines for more than 400 cities around the world now .. With work to extend this network to 200 new cities, to consolidate the role of the emirate in the heart of global trade movement .. We destined to be an airport. The world and its main port. ”

His Highness added: “We have also adopted our five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate’s foreign trade exchange from 1.4 to two trillion dirhams … We know what we want … and how to reach … and we have the national energies to implement the plan.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to continue achieving qualitative achievements and developing innovative initiatives that contribute to advancing and sustaining development in various sectors in Dubai. “Retreat … and whoever relies on the achievements of the past loses his future … Dubai is its place in the future … and its destiny to be the vibrant global economic heart in this region … and the next is better if the fortunes are greater.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that the Dubai government is up to the historical responsibility, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been under implementation since now.

His Highness said in tweets on Twitter: “The Dubai Council meeting was different .. in which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a set of steps and decisions that pave the way for Dubai to enter a new stage in the development journey .. and we say to him: The Dubai government is as responsible The historical … and your vision has been in progress since the moment.

Dubai Five-Year Plan

The Dubai Five-Year Foreign Trade Plan will make Dubai the first in the world in the ease of doing business, in addition to strengthening its position as one of the most important commercial centers in the world, in addition to working on developing procedures and plans to support trade, and to ensure an attractive business environment in Dubai.

The plan will also contribute to leading the future growth stage of the global trade sector starting from Dubai, and through a package of procedures and initiatives that simplify the relevant legislation, provide financial and banking facilities and privileges, in addition to providing a unified and integrated electronic platform for all departments concerned with doing business in the trade sector. . Over the next five years, the plan will support Dubai’s position as a global logistics center on the global trade map, and by focusing on foreign trade on a number of major geographic regions around the world, including Latin America, Africa and Asia.





