Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday in Dubai His Excellency Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

The meeting dealt with enhancing means of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey, developing its frameworks in all fields, in addition to supporting the development agendas led by the two countries to achieve common interests, through diversifying economic opportunities and developing trade and investment exchanges, to reach new levels of cooperation between the two countries. Views on regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, the Turkish minister praised the great progress achieved by the UAE in various sectors, including its advanced infrastructure and an economic environment that is attractive and supportive for investment, and the importance of working to advance cooperation frameworks between Turkey and the UAE in all fields, in line with the economic and commercial status of the two countries on the regional and world level.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airline Group, H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and H.E. Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.