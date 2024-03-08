His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, ordered the release of 691 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in Dubai, of various nationalities, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, said that the pardon comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to enable those included in the pardon to join their families on this fragrant occasion, with all the values ​​of mercy, charity and tolerance it carries, and to give them the opportunity To repent and engage again in society, and to bring joy and happiness to their children, brothers, and families in this holy month.

The Dubai Public Prosecution began coordinating with Dubai Police and the competent authorities to implement the pardon order as quickly as possible.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, also ordered the release of 484 inmates who are serving their sentences administered by the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, and who meet the conditions of pardon, which include good conduct and behavior, on the occasion of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, because they demonstrated good conduct and behavior during the implementation of their sentence, and the conditions of pardon were applied to them. Their eligibility to enjoy it was proven, and they were exempted from the remaining sentence period.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also ordered the release of 368 inmates of the Correctional and Punitive Institution in Ras Al Khaimah, against whom various sentences were issued by the emirate’s courts, on the occasion of Ramadan.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ensured the payment of all financial obligations incurred by those released as a result of these rulings.