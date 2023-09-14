His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. .

His Highness welcomed the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and conveyed his sincere greetings to His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his sincere wishes for continued health and wellness, and for the State of Kuwait and its honorable people further progress and prosperity.

This came at the beginning of the meeting that took place at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, yesterday, during which the close fraternal relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the development they are witnessing in various fields in light of continuous coordination and consultation at all levels, and ways to strengthen the historical ties that have long united the two brotherly peoples. In a way that serves the comprehensive development goals of the two countries, enhances the process of joint Gulf action, and supports the aspirations desired for the future of development in the region, in a way that brings goodness and development to its peoples, guarantees them the elements of security and stability, and confirms their opportunities for further progress and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas, and a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah upon his arrival at Dubai International Airport. He was also received by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, the UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, and the Ambassador The State of Kuwait to the State, Jamal Al-Ghunaim.