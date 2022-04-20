His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, recalled the exploits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing. Rest in peace, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a tweet on Twitter, confirmed that Sheikh Zayed was a father, a teacher and a founder, as well as a role model in humanitarian work.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “On Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, we remember the father, the founding teacher, our role model in humanitarian work, who fed people, watered trees, had mercy on the poor, and fulfilled the needs of the poor. He had a heart for orphans and the needy. home and home. May God have mercy on him and grant him gardens as wide as the heavens and the earth. Amen.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also stressed that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is one of the symbols and pioneers of humanitarian work.

His Highness said: “On (Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Action), we reaffirm the continuation of the approach of Zayed, one of the symbols of humanitarian work and its pioneers, with his giving that spread goodness and happiness around the globe. The UAE seeks to establish a system of humanitarian work characterized by expansion and sustainability for the benefit of the needy.”

Yesterday, the UAE revived the “Zayed Humanitarian Day”, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan each year, which coincides with the anniversary of the death of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Since the departure of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been keen to revive this occasion in fulfillment and perpetuity of the legacy of the founding leader, and an affirmation of continuing his approach of giving.

The occasion represents an annual date for announcing many vital and qualitative humanitarian and charitable initiatives through hundreds of governmental and community events organized by public, private and civil institutions.

Thanks to the efforts of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his humanitarian initiatives in supporting the weak, helping the needy and providing relief to the afflicted, the UAE has taken the lead in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work regionally and internationally.



