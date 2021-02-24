His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the country has achieved a unique experience and is preparing for the fifty with strategies that meet our ambitions and suit the stature of the UAE . Their Highnesses continued: “The past years have witnessed progress, prosperity and prosperity, and we dream of being bigger in the next 50 years.”

Vice President of the State: – “In the past 50 years we started from the desert and reached Mars, and in the next 50 years our dreams are bigger.” – “We have an attractive economic environment … and an advanced infrastructure … and flexible legislative frameworks that support business growth.” – “Drawing features of the next stage, and formulating innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the process of development.” – “The UAE has presented the world with a unique development model that places people at the center of all development plans.” Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – “The past 50 are years of prosperity and prosperity … and in the next 50 we need a faster movement, because our ambitions are greater.” – “He who does not multiply his efforts and accomplishments 10 times will not be part of our government team during the coming period.” – “The UAE government is proactive, qualified, and brimming with competencies capable of shaping the future of the UAE.” – “Without tolerance and coexistence that was established by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, the UAE would not have reached it.”

In detail, the activities of the “Fifty-Year Retreat” were concluded yesterday headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with the participation of government ministers The UAE and officials of federal and local government agencies in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE has been able, since its inception until the present time, to achieve a unique experience and successive successes in various fields thanks to the enlightened vision established by the founding fathers and the noble values ​​they instilled in the souls to be a method for all Emiratis and a drive to achieve successes. Pointing out that the main goal of the “fifty retreat” is to outline the features of the next phase, and to formulate innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the development process in the country, and ensure the process of renaissance and development in the UAE uniqueness, as the state started its success from the heart of the UAE desert, during the past fifty, And I reached the desert of Mars.

His Highness said, “In the past fifty, we started from the desert of the Emirates and arrived at the desert of Mars, and we start the new fifty from the desert of Mars, and our dreams will be greater.”

His Highness stated that the UAE has provided the world with a unique development model that places the human being at the center of all development and economic development plans, stressing that the UAE government is always keen to provide all the necessary factors for the continuation of the state of distinction and uniqueness that has become a characteristic of the Emirati experience.

And His Highness added: “We have reached what we have come to because we in the UAE do not recognize the impossible, and the Emirates in the next fifty years will be unique in their achievements .. We have the scientific, knowledge and economic strength, and we have Mohammed bin Zayed.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also affirmed that “the UAE has made distinguished achievements over the past decades and years in various fields, and the UAE has become a land of opportunities and realization of ambitions in the eyes of young people, entrepreneurs and investors. We have an attractive economic environment … and an advanced infrastructure … Flexible and supportive legislative frameworks for business growth … and most importantly, a tolerant and interconnected society and a way of life that cares for the happiness of the human being and the family, and makes the UAE a home for everyone who lives on its land, and the presence of a leadership that sets a clear vision represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness said, “The participation of Mohammed bin Zayed in the fifty retreat sets a new and clear vision for the UAE in the next fifty.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE looks to the future and looks with pride and appreciation to the fathers and those who established the foundations of the union, and built from the fabric of the unity an edifice that we are proud to belong to, and we do everything in our power to achieve its elevation and preserve its gains, and we remember The late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and their brothers, and all their sacrifices formed the basis on which the Union State was built.

His Highness said, “Had it not been for the tolerance and coexistence established by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, the UAE would not have reached what it has reached. The 50 years that have passed have been years of progress, prosperity, prosperity and achievement … and in the next 50 we need a faster movement, because our ambitions have become greater.”

His Highness affirmed that the “fifty retreat” and the vision of the high energy and keenness of all participants embody the determination and positive spirit of the people of the Emirates, pointing out that the Emirati government is proactive and qualified and is full of competencies capable of shaping the future of the UAE.

His Highness added, “We do not look at our present and what we have achieved, but rather look far ahead, to prepare for each stage with strategies and action plans that meet our ambitions and fit the name and position of the UAE.”

And His Highness added, “Those who cannot double their efforts and achievements 10 times will not be part of our government team during the coming period … and our vision is for the UAE to be a fertile ground to attract minds, ideas and investments.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also affirmed, during the retreat session, “We trust our government and the qualified competencies that lead the development process in the federal government … and their ability to continue building and development and formulating smart and flexible strategies in line with the data and changes for each stage of different nature and characteristics.”

His Highness said, “Mohammed bin Rashid has made us accustomed to the number one, and we will not abandon it … and our goal is the global competition.”

His Highness pointed out that «the UAE government has always been at the forefront of the development process, and thanks to its continuous efforts, it has managed to make itself a different model and a leader of innovative thought by relying on unique ideas as the basis for the methodology of work, and today we look to the future and fill us with certainty that our government is able to achieve our aspirations and the aspirations of the people. The Holy Emirates ».

The retreat was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with their Highnesses, Ministers of the UAE Government, Directors General of Executive Councils and Federal and Local Governmental Entities.

National brainstorming

The “50th Retreat” represents a national brainstorm. Its agenda aims to enhance national efforts to develop the future paths of the UAE, to lay down a strategic framework for the developmental vision of the UAE over the next fifty years, in addition to drawing development and development visions, and identifying national initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE in various Sectors during the coming period, which will be held in an unconventional atmosphere, and include interactive sessions and mini-discussion groups that bring together ministers and officials.

Adoption of the new session of the National Agenda

Within its agenda, the fifty-day retreat adopted the new cycle of the national agenda, which constitutes the general framework for the directions of the federal government and the performance of ministries and specialized work teams, provided that work is underway to launch a set of strategic projects for the new phase, and to formulate a new governance framework that ensures the achievement of positive and influential results that enhance performance and competitiveness. All vital sectors in the country.

The new agenda embodies the directions that ensure further strengthening of national economic stability by setting long-term goals across all sectors. It also represents the future strategic direction that attaches great importance to promoting the concept of “balanced development” that depends primarily on setting plans and programs that will consolidate development. In all the emirates of the country, and across various social and economic sectors, the agenda revolves around the formulation of an advanced action plan that strengthens the UAE’s position and transforms it towards a knowledge economy and a new digital economy, by adopting new technological systems.

Supporting Emirati cadres

Participants in the “Fifty-Year Retreat” addressed the most important future visions for vital sectors, in which the most important scenarios that the government could adopt to bring about a qualitative leap and positive changes in a number of vital sectors were monitored by focusing on developing these sectors and supporting Emirati cadres to lead them, and employ the most important practices. Global and the most recent, and working to fully develop the government work system, to make the UAE government the fastest, most flexible and most capable of adapting to future changes, and to develop exceptional economic projects and policies to achieve qualitative leaps in the national economy, in addition to strengthening integration in the federal and local coordination system, and setting up mechanisms New and different systems to achieve more achievements at the local and federal levels.

Promote a booming journey

The government of the United Arab Emirates held a number of retreats to enhance the journey of prosperity and leadership of the country, and to reach the first positions in the world in various sectors, where the government met in the Bab Al Shams retreat in Dubai in 2007, and a retreat against us in Fujairah in 2007, and the Jebel Dhanna retreat in Abu Dhabi in 2007 The retreat of Qasr Al Sarab in Al Dhafra in the Western Region in 2010, the retreat of Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in 2013, and the “Beyond Oil” retreat at Bab Al Shams in Dubai in 2016. These retreats represented an ambitious national strategic tool to map out the features and priorities of the UAE government for the future.

Advancing the development process

Ministers, general directors of executive councils and government officials participated in interactive discussions that focused on designing ideas and proposing future directions aimed at advancing the comprehensive development process in the UAE, strengthening its position in global competitiveness indicators, consolidating its leadership in various sectors, and dealing with topics related to the most important future vital sectors. The participants discussed the current situation of the sectors of the economy, industry, advanced science, community development and media in the UAE, and the opportunities to develop the most vital sectors in the country and enhance their efficiency, in a way that contributes to strengthening the state’s position.





