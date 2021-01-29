Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that the UAE will not stop it in the march of global humanitarian good.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, His Highness said: “Through Noor Dubai, we have treated 18 million people from trachoma (a neglected tropical disease that causes blindness) and distributed 87 million doses to prevent them, in addition to conducting 350,000 operations for the blind, and training 50 thousand. A health professional .. The UAE will not stop anything in the march of global humanitarian good.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that development and peace in the world cannot be achieved without effectively addressing disease, especially in poor societies.

His Highness said in a tweet to him on his Twitter account: “On the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, we remember those who are affected by them around the world and face their danger, and who need support and assistance .. The UAE will continue to work with its partners in providing this support .. Development and peace cannot be achieved. In the world without an effective response to disease, especially in poor societies.