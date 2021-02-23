His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, have affirmed that the Emirati youth, including engineers, scientists, researchers and specialized technologists, contribute to Returning the Arab nation to the path of knowledge production, inspired by the spirit of the golden age of Arab and Islamic civilization, whose achievements and innovations have enlightened the world, and what they have presented today is the greatest pride of the Emirates and the greatest pride of the Arab nation.

Vice President of the State: – The next 50 projects will not fall below the level of the “Hope Probe” project. – «The Hope Probe» is the most beautiful achievement we have given to the people of the Emirates on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of our dear union. We have real heroes of the national scientific cadres who will push the nation’s march towards more supremacy. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – Zayed’s sons and daughters raised our heads high … and raised the flag of the Emirates to the deepest point in space. – The “Hope Probe” team is a good planting in this generous land .. They worked hard and today the country is reaping the fruits. – Our goal is to prepare a human being armed with knowledge and knowledge … and build a human wealth capable of bringing the country to the top.

Within the activities of the 50th retreat, their Highnesses honored the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, which includes more than 200 engineers, in appreciation of their exceptional efforts over the past six years in designing, implementing and building the “Hope Probe” and successfully launching and directing it throughout its journey to The Red Planet, before the flight was crowned with the arrival of the probe to the orbit of Mars, for the UAE to officially enter history as the first Arab and Islamic country to send an exploratory space mission to Mars, and the fifth country in the world to achieve this scientific achievement, and the first scientific mission of its kind to monitor the climate of Mars by providing A wealth of data on the climate of the Red Planet and its weather conditions, as part of an unprecedented scientific approach in the history of the Mars missions, amid the scientific community around the world celebrating this Emirati achievement, and an official and popular participation in the UAE in the follow-up of the Emirates Mission to Mars since its successful launch last July until the arrival of the probe To his destination, and millions in the Arab world celebrate this huge scientific achievement.

This came in a special reception for the “Hope Probe” team, yesterday, within the fiftieth retreat, which is held at Bab Al Shams, in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and will continue for two days with the aim of Setting a comprehensive development framework for the UAE to push the development process over the next 50 years, and mobilize various efforts, capabilities and energies to formulate new work systems, renew institutional structures, build national cadres, and develop detailed strategies in various vital sectors, taking into account national priorities, in order to contribute to developing The UAE is on the road to the next 50 years, with a vision of sustainable future development that will contribute to making it among the most distinguished and advanced countries in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the team members who represent a group of the finest scientific, engineering and research competencies in the UAE, and who are credited with leading the most important national project that represents the UAE and the Arab nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that “honoring the Hope Probe team within the fifty-year retreat to send a message that the next fifty projects will not be below the level of the Hope Probe project,” pointing out that “Hope Probe is the most beautiful achievement that we have given to the people of the Emirates on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment Our dear union ».

His Highness added that “the journey that 200 engineers took from our national competencies in designing, building and launching the Emirates Mars probe is part of the Emirates’ journey towards the future,” directing his Highness to the team, saying that “millions of Arabs who followed the Hope Probe journey to Mars lived a moment of pride and belonging … They are watching an Arab hope bearing an Arabic name .. that reaches the farthest point in the universe. ”

His Highness affirmed: “Today we have real heroes of the national scientific cadres who will push the nation’s march towards more excellence, distinction and advancement.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The (Hope Probe) team is a good planting in this generous land .. they worked and worked hard … and today the country is reaping the fruits of this planting.”

His Highness affirmed that «the sons and daughters of Zayed raised our heads high .. and raised the flag of the Emirates to the deepest point in space .. and wrote the dear name of the homeland in the records of history in letters of light», indicating His Highness said: “Our goal was not to reach Mars, but rather to be a person. Armed with knowledge, knowledge and faith … and building human resources capable of bringing the UAE to the top.

His Highness pointed out that “the success of the (Hope Probe) team raised the ceiling of aspirations of future generations … and the UAE, with the determination and determination of its people, is able to continue achieving greater achievements.”

His Highness stated: “We start the journey of the next 50 years with a strong start .. There are huge projects ahead .. We have the task of qualifying national competencies and experiences to lead the future,” explaining his Highness that “the Emirates of the future will mainly contribute to leading the march of the scientific and knowledge renaissance in the Arab world .. And our scientific institutions will open up. Its doors for Arab youth to be part of the march ».

His Highness said, “Our joy is great, my children … and our meeting today differs, as it comes after you have achieved the hope that everyone was hoping for .. We are proud of you because you raised the name of your country, your families, your region, and the Arabs all through the beautiful good news that you preached to the world.”

His Highness added that «the curriculum for the education of your children and grandchildren today in the Emirates will differ from our education in the past, because the topics and stories will be different .. You have made a new history for your country, your children and your nation, and beautiful stories that we will tell our children, grandchildren and our family .. through realizing the hope that you dreamed of reaching a lot. From nations and states … success from the first time, first experience, speed and tremendous efforts, and the result was honorable.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of ministers and officials.

Mars Mission

The “Hope Probe” arrived at Mars and entered its orbit successfully on February 9th, in preparation for the start of its unprecedented scientific mission in monitoring the climate of Mars and presenting the most comprehensive image of its kind in the history of previous Mars missions.

The mission of the probe will last a full Martian year, equivalent to 687 Earth days, extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend another Martian year, if necessary So, to collect more data and reveal more secrets about the red planet.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

