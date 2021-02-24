Dubai (Union)

Within the activities of the 50th retreat that is held under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, their Highness honored the Emirates Project team To explore Mars, the “Hope Probe”, which includes more than two hundred engineers, in appreciation of their exceptional efforts over the past six years in designing, implementing and building the Hope Probe, launching it successfully and directing it throughout its journey to the Red Planet, before the trip culminates in the probe’s arrival in the orbit of Mars For the UAE to officially enter history as the first Arab and Islamic country to send an exploratory space mission to Mars, and the fifth country in the world to achieve this scientific achievement, and the first scientific mission of its kind to monitor the climate of Mars by providing a wealth of data on the climate of the Red Planet and its weather conditions, within A scientific approach unprecedented in the history of the Mars missions, amid the celebration of the practical circles in the world for this Emirati achievement, and an official and popular participation in the Emirates in the follow-up of the Emirates Mission to Mars since its launch Successful last July and until the probe reached its destination, and millions in the Arab world celebrated this huge scientific achievement.

This came in a special reception for the Hope Probe team, yesterday, as part of the fifty-day retreat, which is held at Bab Al Shams, Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and will continue for two days with the aim of setting a development framework Comprehensively for the UAE, to advance the development process during the next 50 years, and to mobilize various efforts, capabilities and energies to formulate new work systems, renew institutional structures and build national cadres, and develop detailed strategies in various vital sectors, taking into account national priorities, in order to contribute to the UAE’s position on The road to the next 50 years, with a vision of sustainable future development that contributes to making it among the most distinguished and advanced countries in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the team members who represent a group of the finest scientific, engineering and research competencies in the UAE, and who are credited with leading the most important national project that represents the UAE and the Arab nation. Their Highnesses affirmed that the youth of the Emirates, including engineers, scientists, researchers and specialized technicians, contribute to the return of the Arab nation to the path of knowledge production, inspired by the spirit of the golden age of Arab and Islamic civilization, whose achievements and innovations have illuminated the world, and what they presented today is the greatest pride of the UAE and the greatest pride of the Arab nation.

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed talking to the Al-Mesbar team

The most beautiful achievement

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed: “Honoring the Hope Probe team within the fifty-day retreat to send a message that the next fifty projects will not be less than the level of the Hope Probe project.” Our dear union ».

His Highness added: “The journey that 200 engineers took from our national competencies in designing, building and launching the Emirates Mars probe is part of the Emirates’s journey towards the future,” directing his Highness to the team, saying: “Millions of Arabs who followed the Hope probe journey to Mars lived a moment of pride and belonging. They are watching an Arab hope bearing an Arabic name .. that reaches the farthest point in the universe. ”

His Highness concluded, saying: “Today we have true champions among the national scientific cadres who will push the nation’s march towards more excellence, distinction and advancement.”

His Highness said, “The people of the Emirates are humble and diligent .. Their legs are on the earth, but their ambitions are in the sky.”

Mohammed bin Rashid speaking to the Al-Mesbar team

The goal is to make a person

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The (Hope Probe) team is a good planting in this generous land .. they worked and worked hard … and today the homeland is reaping the fruits of this planting.”

His Highness affirmed that «the sons and daughters of Zayed raised our heads high .. and raised the flag of the Emirates to the deepest point in space .. and wrote the dear name of the homeland in the records of history in letters of light», indicating His Highness said: “Our goal was not to reach Mars, but rather to be a person. Armed with knowledge, knowledge and faith … and building human resources capable of bringing the UAE to the top.

His Highness pointed out that “the success of the (Hope Probe) team raised the ceiling of aspirations of future generations … and the UAE, with the determination and determination of its people, is able to continue achieving greater achievements.”

His Highness stated: “We start the journey of the next 50 years with a strong start .. There are huge projects ahead .. We have the task of qualifying national competencies and experiences to lead the future,” explaining his Highness that “the emirates of the future will mainly contribute to leading the march of the scientific and knowledge renaissance in the Arab world .. And our scientific institutions will open up. Its doors for Arab youth to be part of the march ».

His Highness said during the meeting, “Our joy is great, my children. Our meeting today differs, as it comes after you have achieved the hope that everyone was hoping for .. We are proud of you because you raised the name of your country, your family, your region, and the Arabs all through the beautiful good news that you preached to the world.”

His Highness said, “The curriculum for the education of your children and grandchildren today in the Emirates will differ from our education in the past, because the topics and stories will be different .. You have made a new history for your country, your children and your nation, and beautiful stories that we will tell our children, grandchildren and family .. through realizing the hope that many nations dreamed of reaching. And countries .. success from the first time, first experience, speed and tremendous efforts, and the result was honorable ».

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. And a number of ministers and officials.

Mohammed bin Zayed addresses the Al-Mesbar team

Ground control station

During the next few weeks, the team at the ground control station, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, will be in constant contact with the probe 24 hours a day, noting that the probe will be able during this stage to take the first picture of Mars within a week of its arrival. Successfully to orbit capture.

After confirming the efficiency of the probe and its subsystems and scientific equipment, the team will start the implementation of the fifth stage of the probe’s journey, which is the transition to the scientific orbit, through a set of operations to direct its path to transport it safely to this orbit, during which comprehensive calibration processes for the probe’s systems are conducted, which may extend to 45 days, and then the final stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage planned to begin next April, where the Hope probe will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year.

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed during the retreat

Orbiter flight

The ninth of February 2021 had entered the calendar of major achievements in the record of the Emirates and the Arab world, with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars and successfully entering its orbit, in preparation for the start of its unprecedented scientific mission in monitoring the climate of Mars and presenting the most comprehensive picture of its kind in the history of previous Mars missions. Millions in the UAE and the world watched the most prominent scientific event in the history of the Arab nation, with the escalation of anticipation and excitement in the last minutes before the path reached the capture orbit around the Red Planet, amid major media coverage that was transmitted from the vicinity of Burj Khalifa, the highest edifice of the year made by People, to all parts of the world through various local and regional television stations, and through various social media platforms. Burj Khalifa and many architectural and historical landmarks in the country and a number of Arab countries have been covered in red, which characterizes the topography of Mars.

The event witnessed the review of the Hope Probe journey since it was an idea that was proposed in the ministerial retreat in 2013, before the project was approved as a scientific achievement that summarizes the development process of the UAE during the fifty years of its establishment, through the rehabilitation and preparation of Emirati scientific competencies that succeeded in six years in designing, developing and building The Hope Probe, as part of a knowledge-based partnership with several international scientific and academic institutions, to design and build the probe within six years, within a record period, compared to similar global projects, at a cost that is the lowest of its kind compared to a project of this size.

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed during the retreat

Decisive moments

The critical and critical moments for the stage of the Al-Amal probe entering the capture orbit around Mars began at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, UAE time, with the probe operating its six self-propelled reverse engines, according to the programming operations that the team had He conducted it before its launch, as the probe slowed its speed from 121,000 kilometers to 18,000 kilometers per hour, in a 27-minute operation, using half of the fuel it carried. The burning of the fuel finished at 7:57 pm, and the probe would safely enter the capture orbit. At 8:08 pm, the ground station in Al Khawaneej in Dubai received a signal from the probe that it had successfully entered Mars orbit, so that the UAE entered the history of the Mars missions as the first Arab and Islamic country and the fifth country in the world to succeed in reaching the red planet.

Up to the moment, the Hope Probe has completed four major stages in its journey to Mars, which spanned about seven months, during which it covered more than 493 million kilometers, since its launch on July 20 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, which are: the launch stage, and the operations stage Early, space navigation stage, and orbit entry stage. It has two phases remaining before it: the transition to the scientific orbit, and the scientific stage, in which it begins its mission as the first meteorological observatory of the red planet to provide the most comprehensive picture of its climatic conditions.

Mohammed bin Rashid speaking to the Al-Mesbar team

687 Earth days

The mission of the probe will last a full Martian year, equivalent to 687 Earth days, extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend another Martian year, if called The matter is, to collect more data, and reveal more secrets about the red planet.

This data will be shared with the scientific community around the world, and various academic and university institutions in the UAE will benefit from this information wealth to enable more young Emirati competencies in the space sectors.