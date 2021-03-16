Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh confirmed Mohamed Ben Rached Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that “Year fifty… a year celebrating fifty years that witnessed the fastest building march in the history of countries … and the best development march the region witnessed. The noblest journey to build a person ».

His Highness continued, via Twitter: “It is also a year of preparation for the next fifty… fifty full of good… deep in influence… exemplary in building hope for the region and the world.”

The year of the fiftieth … a year of celebration of fifty years that witnessed the fastest building march in the history of countries … and the best development march in the region … and the noblest journey to build people … and it is also a year of preparation for the next fifty .. fifty full of good .. deep in influence .. exemplary in Building hope for the region and the world pic.twitter.com/k3nqqzE4co – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 16, 2021

His Highness Sheikh said Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces: “The occasion of the fiftieth year … in which we complete a phase full of exceptional achievements, and start a new phase, in which our ambitions embrace the sky, the challenge is greater and the competition is more intense, but our will, our desire and our spirit of challenge is stronger, our people are the source of our strength. We welcome the creators, and extend our hands with good, cooperation and peace to all countries and peoples of the world.