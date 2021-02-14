Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said on Twitter: “From an altitude of 25,000 km from the surface of the Red Planet … the first image of Mars by the first Arab probe in history.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that sending the first image of Mars with the lens of the “Hope Probe” … good news and new joy … and a defining moment in our history, inaugurating the UAE’s accession to the elite countries of the world. Advanced in space exploration.

His Highness continued, via Twitter: “God willing, this mission will open new horizons in the process of discovering the Red Planet, which will benefit humanity, science and the future.”

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project announced that the “Hope Probe”, which successfully entered the orbit of Mars last Tuesday, sent its first images it had taken of the red planet, according to the established timelines, marking the beginning of the phase of collecting 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars for the purpose of using it. To make a quantum leap in the global science and space sector.

Millions of people in the UAE, the Arab world and the world eagerly anticipated the first picture taken by the Hope Mars probe, which will be immortalized in the history books, as it is the first image taken by an Arab probe that reaches the farthest point in the universe, and the first image taken of the planet Mars with modern and innovative scientific devices managed and operated by Emirati national competencies Arabia as part of its main mission to provide information, data and images about the atmosphere of the planet Mars.

The UAE’s reception of the first image of Mars is considered an indication of the efficiency and quality of the probe, its subsystems, and scientific apparatus, and the smooth and effective communication with the control center in Al Khawaneej, which confirms that the mission of the probe is proceeding according to the set and studied plans, in which the scientific devices are currently being tested in preparation for preparing the probe for the next stage of The mission, which is the transition to scientific orbit through a set of operations to direct the path of the probe to move it to this orbit safely in April.