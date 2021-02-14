The Emirates Mars Exploration Project announced that the “Hope Probe”, which successfully entered the orbit of Mars last Tuesday, sent its first image of the red planet according to the set timelines, marking the beginning of the phase of collecting 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, with the aim of using it to make a leap Quality in global science and the space sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commented on Twitter, saying: “From a height of 25,000 km from the surface of the Red Planet … the first image of Mars is the first Arab probe in history.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said through a tweet on Twitter: “Sending the first picture of Mars with the (Hope Probe) lens … good news, new joy … and a defining moment in our history. “Inaugurating the UAE’s accession to the elite of the world’s advanced countries in space exploration .. God willing, this mission will contribute to opening new horizons in the process of discovering the Red Planet that will benefit humanity, science and the future.”

Millions of people in the UAE, the Arab world and the world eagerly awaited the first picture taken by the “Hope Probe” of the planet Mars, which will be immortalized in the history books as it is the first image taken by an Arab probe that reaches the farthest point in the universe, and the first picture taken of the planet Mars with modern and innovative scientific devices managed and operated by national competencies An Emirati Arab woman, as part of his primary mission to provide information, data and images about the atmosphere of the planet Mars.

The UAE’s reception of the first image of Mars is considered an indication of the efficiency and quality of the probe, its subsystems, and scientific apparatus, and the smooth and effective communication with the control center in Al Khawaneej, which confirms that the mission of the probe is proceeding according to the set and studied plans, in which the scientific devices are currently being tested in preparation for preparing the probe for the next stage of The mission is the transition to the scientific orbit through a set of operations to guide the probe to move it to this orbit safely in April.

The picture, which was taken at sunrise, shows the volcano “Olympus Munis”, which is the largest volcano on Mars and the largest volcano in the solar system. The picture was taken at an altitude of about 25 thousand kilometers above the surface of Mars, and in the upper left of the image the North Pole of Mars can be seen, and the volcano «Olympus Société» can be seen in the center of the image with the advent of sunlight, as the picture clearly shows the three volcanoes near the equator On Mars, the summit of Ascarius, the summit of Pavones and the summit of Arsia.

Snow clouds can be seen over the southern highlands (bottom right of the image) as well as around the Alba Mu’is volcano, which appears in the upper left, and snow clouds can be clearly seen (top of the image and in the right of the middle) when looking between the planet and the space around it. These snow clouds, which can be seen in different geographical areas and at different times of the day, provide a comprehensive overview of the “Hope Probe” contribution to enhancing our understanding of the climate on Mars.

The “Hope Probe” succeeded in capturing the first image of Mars via the EXI digital exploration camera, which is a digital camera specialized to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere, where the camera is one of the successful innovations designed specifically to achieve goals The probe in the study of the red planet’s atmosphere.

The “Hope Probe” will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, which will be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the project’s scientific team will index and analyze it.

The EXI digital exploration camera is one of three advanced scientific devices carried by the “Hope Probe” to study the planet Mars, and to transmit a comprehensive picture of its climate and the various layers of its atmosphere, which would provide a deep understanding of the atmospheric processes of the planet.

The EXI digital exploration camera, a multi-wavelength radiation camera, is capable of capturing 12 megapixel images while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis, and the camera consists of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays and the other for color spectra, used to capture images with clear details of Mars.

The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture steady images while orbiting the planet.

The camera sensor consists of a monochrome 12-megapixel matrix with dimensions of 3: 4, and the image can be captured and stored on the memory chip so that the size and accuracy of the image can be controlled, which reduces the data transfer rate between the probe and the ground control center.

The sensor can capture 180 high-resolution images at one time, which means that you can shoot a 4K movie when needed, and the use of separate filters is an additional feature that can provide better accuracy for each color, in addition to providing more accurate details in the image, which contributes to reducing Degree of uncertainty when measuring radiation for scientific imaging.

As for the UV lens, the frequency range for short wavelengths will be between (245-275) nanometers, while the frequency range for long waves will be between (305-335) nm, and for the other lens system, the frequency of the red color will be (625-645) Nm, green (506 – 586) nm, and blue (405 – 469) nm.

The “Hope Probe” also carries with it a second device, the EMIRS spectrometer, which measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower layer of the atmosphere. The device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of Mars’ atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images per session with a resolution of 100 to 300 km per pixel.

This spectrophotometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

The third device that the probe carried to study the planet Mars is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outermost layer of Mars. It is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of major components in the Martian thermosphere. The UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere on semi-seasonal time scales, and to calculate the three-dimensional composition and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.

Moving to the scientific orbit

The UAE has become the fifth country in the world and the first Arab country to succeed in reaching the planet Mars after the success of the “Probe of Hope” in entering the orbit of the Red Planet, which is the most dangerous stage of the mission. The probe has completed the fourth major stages of its journey since its launch on July 20, 2020. In order: the launch stage, the early operations stage, the space navigation stage, and the entry into orbit stage. It has two phases remaining before it: the transition to the scientific orbit, and finally the scientific stage, where the probe begins its exploratory mission to monitor and analyze the climate of the Red Planet. Each of these stages has its own risks, nature, and specific challenges that require dealing with them with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

The probe is preparing for the next stage of the mission, which is the stage of transition to the scientific orbit, through a set of operations to direct the path of the probe to move it to this orbit safely by next April. After completing all these operations, the last stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage scheduled to begin next April, where it will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, which makes it the first meteorological observatory of the red planet .

200 scientific institutions

The “Hope Probe” serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world. The UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study Science, mathematics, engineering, technology, and specialization in it. The Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.

• The first image of Mars kicks off the start of the phase of collecting 1000 gigabytes of new data on the planet.

• The “Emirates Mars Exploration” project has successfully completed the fourth stage, and is preparing to move to the scientific orbit.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

