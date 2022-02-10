His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today at Al Shati Palace his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the fraternal meeting, their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations, and addressed a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, in addition to the gradual return to normal life in various sectors and institutions of the state, in addition to the implementation of the “fifty projects” development, which aims to start a new phase of development that puts the state On an ambitious development path during the next fifty years to ensure the sustainability of a decent life for its society and enhance its competitiveness and global standing.

Their Highnesses affirmed that the citizen will remain the main goal of any development and social plans and programs, and that the state places at the forefront of its priorities the consolidation of a decent life, its sustainability and social stability for the citizen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

We pray to God Almighty to bless him with good health and to keep our country safe, secure and prosperous .

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Group Emirates Airlines and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

During my meeting today with my brother, Mohammed bin Zayed, in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the conversation was about the projects and plans of the next fifty…

My brother Muhammad is the safety valve.. My brother Muhammad is the treasure of the homeland and the support of the homeland.. My brother Muhammad is the bet of the sons of the Emirates on the future of the Emirates… May God protect my brother Muhammad.. pic.twitter.com/ILpODqNi2E

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 10, 2022

I had the pleasure of meeting my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid.. We exchanged conversations about a number of issues that concern the affairs of the homeland and the citizen in a way that ensures the sustainability of a decent life for our society and enhances the country’s competitiveness and global standing. pic.twitter.com/PApp8eFBlK

— Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) February 10, 2022



