Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday at Al Shati Palace his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Their Highnesses, during the fraternal meeting, exchanged cordial conversations, and addressed a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, in addition to what is related to the gradual return to normal life in various sectors and institutions of the state, in addition to the implementation of the “fifty projects” of development, which aim to start a new phase of development. It sets the state on an ambitious development path during the next fifty years, ensuring the sustainability of a decent life for its society, and enhancing its competitiveness and global standing.

Their Highnesses stressed that the citizen will remain the main goal of any development and social plans and programs, and that the state places at the forefront of its priorities the consolidation and sustainability of a decent life, and the social stability of the citizen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, praying to God Almighty To bless him with good health and wellness, and to maintain our homeland security, safety and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the safety valve, the nation’s treasure, the nation’s support, and the people of the Emirates bet on its future. His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “During my meeting today with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed in the capital, Abu Dhabi… the conversation was about the projects and plans of the next fifty… my brother Mohammed is the safety valve… my brother Mohammed is the treasure of the nation and the support of the nation… my brother Mohammed is a bet.” The sons of the Emirates over the future of the Emirates… God save my brother Muhammad…».

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the meeting dealt with a number of issues that concern the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, ensuring the sustainability of a decent life for our society, and enhancing the country’s competitiveness and global standing. His Highness said in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “I was pleased to meet my brother Mohammed bin Rashid. We exchanged conversations about a number of issues that concern the affairs of the homeland and the citizen in a way that ensures the sustainability of a decent life for our society and enhances the country’s competitiveness and global standing.”

the audience

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region. His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airline Group, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.