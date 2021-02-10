Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, confirmed the successful completion of the mission of the Hope Probe by its arrival on Mars.

His Highness congratulated the people of the Emirates, all Arab and Islamic peoples, and all humanity for the arrival of the first missions in 2021 to the planet Mars.

His Highness described the arrival of the Hope probe to the planet Mars as a new stage of Arab scientific history, titled confidence, confidence in ourselves, our youth and our peoples, and that we can compete with the rest of the people and the world.

His Highness explained that the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars marks the beginning of the state’s celebrations of its fiftieth year and the golden jubilee, stressing that the celebrations will be different, scientific, cultural and inspiring celebrations, to build a development model, a model that tells Arab youth that we are people of civilization, and to resume our civilization, God willing, with them With their forearms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a series of tweets on His Highness’s Twitter account: “The mission was successfully completed.”

His Highness added: “We congratulate the people of the Emirates .. We congratulate all Arab and Islamic peoples… We congratulate humanity on the arrival of its first mission in 2021 to the planet Mars… Today a new phase of Arab scientific history has begun… a phase entitled trust… trust in ourselves, our youth and our Arab peoples… trust That we can compete with the rest of the nations and peoples ».

His Highness wrote: “The arrival of the Hope probe is a herald of the start of the UAE’s fiftieth year celebrations… the golden jubilee… our celebrations are different… scientific… civilized… inspiring… because we are trying to build a development model .. a model that tells Arab youth .. we are people “A civilization … and we will resume our civilization, God willing, with them and their arms.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars is the most beautiful start to prepare for the next fifty years, and a second national day in the Emirates … a moment of great transformation in our history and our development path, referring to His Highness That this event is a date with history, which will write that the will of the Emirati progress has triumphed over all challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, said: “This is the most beautiful start to prepare for the next fifty years .. God willing, it will be the beginning, and we expect a lot from you in future space projects.

His Highness indicated that the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars is a date with history, which will write that the Emirati will to advance has triumphed over all challenges, and that the bet on our youth armed with knowledge has achieved the most important Arab scientific achievement in the modern era, and that we can achieve all our aspirations, no matter what It seemed difficult or even impossible.

His Highness added: “A second national day in the Emirates … a moment of great transformation in our history and our development march … We congratulate the President of the State, my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the rulers and our loyal people … an exceptional achievement that we dedicate to Zayed (may God rest his soul) .. He dreamed of this moment. And the children of Zayed achieved his wish with will, determination and determination. ”