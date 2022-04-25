His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, this evening at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.

Their Highnesses exchanged talks about the most important achievements during the past period, foremost of which is the historic hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest session in the history of the prestigious global event, and the country’s continued leadership in many indicators of global competitiveness, despite the exceptional circumstances that the world has experienced during the past two years.

Their Highnesses reviewed the overall development efforts witnessed by the UAE in light of the approved development plans and strategies

In preparation for the next fifty years, which are integrated with each other in order to achieve the elevation of the nation, ensure the best forms of decent life for the citizen, provide all his requirements, harness all potentials and mobilize all energies to continue the blessed march of development to reach the highest levels of leadership in various fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.



