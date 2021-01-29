His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing the global humanitarian march.

In two tweets on Twitter on the occasion of the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, which falls today, their Highness stressed the importance of the positive impact that the UAE is making through its charitable institutions in helping the poor people of the world overcome their health crises and rebuild themselves.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Through Noor Dubai, we have treated 18 million people from trachoma (which is a neglected tropical disease that causes blindness), and distributed 87 million doses to prevent them, in addition to conducting 350,000 operations for the blind, and training 50 thousand professionals. Healthy .. The UAE will not stop anything in the march of global humanitarian good.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that “development and peace cannot be achieved in the world without effectively addressing disease, especially in poor societies,” reiterating the state’s pledge to continue with its partners in providing support to those affected by neglected tropical diseases around the world.

His Highness said in his tweet: “On the World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, we remember those who are affected by them around the world, facing their danger, and in need of support and assistance. The UAE will continue to work with its partners in providing this support. Development and peace in the world cannot be achieved without an effective response to disease, especially in poor societies.

The UAE joins the world’s celebrations of the second “International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases”, which falls on January 30 of each year, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of strengthening efforts and cooperation to eliminate these diseases.

The World NTD Day contributes to stimulating the global health community and engaging the general public in urgent efforts to end neglected tropical diseases, with the participation of more than 300 organizations from 55 countries working across the diverse global health landscape to put an end to neglected tropical diseases.

The official recognition of this day by the World Health Organization is a culmination of the efforts of the UAE and its partners, as the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi played a pioneering role in this regard.





