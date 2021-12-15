His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday in Dubai the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting dealt with enhancing means of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey, developing its frameworks in all fields, in addition to supporting the development agendas led by the two countries to achieve common interests, through diversifying economic opportunities and developing trade and investment exchange, to reach new levels of cooperation between the two countries. Views on regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, the Turkish minister praised the great progress made by the UAE in various sectors, including its advanced infrastructure and an attractive and supportive economic environment for investment, and the importance of working to advance cooperation frameworks between Turkey and the UAE in all fields in line with the economic and commercial status of the two countries at the level of region and the world.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also received yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During the meeting, which took place at the Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the Turkish Foreign Minister on his visit to the UAE, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wishes for the UAE further prosperity and progress, while His Highness conveyed his greetings to the Turkish President and his wishes for Turkey and its people further continuity. stability and prosperity.

His Highness and Cavusoglu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to develop them, especially in the investment and economic fields, in addition to exchanging views on issues and developments of common interest on the regional and international arenas.

The meeting also touched on Turkey’s participation in “Expo 2020 Dubai” and the importance of the exhibition in achieving positive interaction between international visions on achieving sustainable development and facing common global challenges.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing joint work to push the UAE-Turkish relations forward during the coming period, and to build on the positive developments that these relations witnessed during the past period, for the benefit and development of the two countries and their friendly peoples, broadening the base of their common interests, and serving stability and peace in the region. .



