Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, and their Highnesses the Crown Princes and the Deputy Rulers, conveyed their warmest wishes and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. Health, wellness, happiness, and a long life keep him an asset to the nation and a leader in the path of its glory and loftiness, and a reinforcer of its gains.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today at Al Mushrif Palace, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates and His Highness Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Their Highnesses received both His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses also received – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai – His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince Ajman and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

During the meeting, Their Highness exchanged friendly fraternal conversations on this happy occasion.. He called on everyone on this blessed occasion, God Almighty to preserve the land of goodness and giving and to perpetuate the blessings of security, safety and prosperity and to reconcile its steps in its blessed path towards progress and prosperity that it seeks for its children and future generations and what it seeks to achieve. Realization of ambitions and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.



