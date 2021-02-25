Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the people of Kuwait on the 60th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said through His Highness’s official account on “Twitter”: “We congratulate our people in Kuwait on the 60th National Day … We congratulate the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Sabah, the glory, stability and prosperity of his beloved country. “60 Emirati teachers lit on this occasion .. Kuwait’s lights will remain part of our homeland .. and the love of their people will remain engraved in our hearts … God protect Kuwait.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the 60th National Day.

His Highness said on his official Twitter account: “My sincere congratulations and sincere wishes to my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the National Day. The relations between the UAE and Kuwait are historical and deep and are based on solid bonds of brotherhood and love between their peoples .. Kuwait, progress and stability under its wise leadership ».