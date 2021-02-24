Dubai (Union)

The activities of the “Fifty-Year Retreat” were concluded yesterday, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with the participation of the UAE government ministers And officials of federal and local government agencies in the state.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE has been able, since its inception until the present time, to achieve a unique experience and successive successes in various fields thanks to the enlightened vision established by the founding fathers and the noble values ​​they instilled in the souls to be a method for all Emiratis and a drive to achieve successes, indicating The main objective of the “Fifty-One Retreat” is to draw the features of the next phase and formulate innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the development process in the country and ensure the process of renaissance and development in the UAE of its uniqueness, as the state started its success from the heart of the UAE desert during the past fifty and reached the desert of Mars.

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed during the retreat in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed (WAM)

His Highness said: “In the past fifty, we started from the desert of the Emirates and arrived at the desert of Mars, and in the next fifty, our dreams will be greater.”

His Highness also affirmed that the UAE has presented the world with a unique development model that places the human being at the center of all development and economic development plans, stressing that the UAE government is always keen to provide all the necessary factors for the continuation of the state of distinction and uniqueness that has become a characteristic of the Emirati experience.

His Highness said: “We have reached what we have come to because we in the UAE do not recognize the impossible, and the Emirates in the next fifty years will be unique in their achievements .. We have the scientific, knowledge and economic strength and we have Mohammed bin Zayed.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also affirmed that the UAE has made distinguished achievements over the past decades and years in various fields … and the UAE has become a land of opportunities and achieving ambitions in the eyes of young people, entrepreneurs and investors … We have an attractive economic environment … and an advanced infrastructure. Flexible and supportive legislative frameworks for business growth … and most importantly, a tolerant and interconnected society and a way of life that cares for the happiness of the human being and the family and makes the UAE a home for everyone who lives on its land, and the presence of a leadership that sets a clear vision represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness said: “The participation of Mohammed bin Zayed in the fifty retreat sets a new and clear vision for the UAE in the next fifty.”

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed in an interview with Mansour bin Zayed

The UAE looks to the future

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE looks to the future and looks with pride and appreciation at the fathers and those who established the foundations of the union, and built from the fabric of unity an edifice that we are proud to belong to and do everything we can to achieve its elevation and preserve its gains, and we remember the late Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and their brothers, and all their sacrifices, formed the basis on which the Union State was built.

His Highness said: “Had it not been for the tolerance and coexistence established by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, the UAE would not have reached what it has reached .. The fifty years that have passed have been years of progress, prosperity, prosperity and achievement… and in the next fifty we need a faster movement because our ambitions have become greater.”

His Highness affirmed that “the fifty-day retreat” and the vision of the high energy and keenness of all participants embodies the determination and positive spirit of the people of the Emirates, pointing out that the UAE government is proactive and qualified and is full of competencies capable of shaping the future of the UAE.

His Highness added: “We do not look at our present and what we have achieved, but rather look far ahead to prepare for each stage with strategies and action plans that meet our ambitions and fit the name and position of the UAE.” His Highness said: “He who cannot multiply his efforts and achievements 10 times will not be part of our government team during the coming period … and our vision is for the UAE to be a fertile ground for attracting minds, ideas and investments.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the retreat session, affirmed that “we trust our government and the qualified competencies that lead the development process in the federal government … and their ability to continue building and developing and formulating smart and flexible strategies in line with the data and variables for each stage of different nature and characteristics. .. ».

His Highness said: “Mohammed bin Rashid has made us accustomed to the number one and we will not abandon him … and our goal is the global competition.” His Highness indicated that the UAE government has always been at the forefront of the development process and has managed, thanks to its continuous efforts, to make itself a different model and leader of innovative thought by relying on unique ideas as the basis for the work methodology, and today we look to the future and fill us with certainty that our government is able, God willing, to achieve our aspirations and the aspirations of the people. The Holy Emirates ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “I was pleased to attend the“ Fifty-Year Retreat ”with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid .. a historic ministerial retreat that sets the lines. The petition for a better and better future for the march of good, our real wealth is the qualified human being able to innovate and create new ideas, a diversified competitive economy and an optimal investment of our resources and capabilities.

The retreat was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with their Highnesses and Excellencies of the UAE government ministers, directors of general executive councils and federal and local government agencies.

Adoption of a new session of the National Agenda

Within its agenda, the fifty-day retreat adopted the new cycle of the national agenda, which constitutes the general framework for the directions of the federal government and the performance of ministries and specialized work teams, provided that work is underway to launch a set of strategic projects for the new phase, and to formulate a new governance framework that ensures the achievement of positive and influential results that enhance the performance and competitiveness of all The vital sectors in the country.

The new agenda embodies the directions that ensure further strengthening of national economic stability by setting long-term goals across all sectors. The agenda represents the future strategic direction that attaches great importance to promoting the concept of “balanced development” that depends primarily on setting plans and programs that will consolidate development. In all the emirates of the country and across the various social and economic sectors, the agenda revolves around drafting an advanced action plan that strengthens the UAE’s position and transforms it towards a knowledge economy and a new digital economy by adopting new technological systems.

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Saif bin Zayed, and a number of senior officials

Development visions for the next “fifty”

The “50th Retreat” represents a national brainstorm that aims, with its agenda, to enhance national efforts to develop the future paths of the UAE, to lay down a strategic framework for the development vision of the UAE over the next fifty years, in addition to drawing development and development perceptions and identifying national initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE in various sectors during The coming period, which will be held in an unconventional atmosphere, and includes interactive sessions and mini-discussion groups that bring together ministers and officials.

Abdullah bin Zayed in an interview with Nahyan bin Mubarak and Shakhbout bin Nahyan

UAE competitiveness

Excellencies, ministers, general directors of executive councils and government officials also participated in interactive discussions that focused on designing ideas and proposing future directions aimed at advancing the comprehensive development process in the UAE, strengthening its position in global competitiveness indicators, consolidating its leadership in various sectors, and dealing with topics related to the most important future vital sectors. Where the participants discussed the current situation of the sectors of the economy, industry, advanced sciences, community development and media in the UAE, and the opportunities to develop the most vital sectors in the country and enhance their efficiency in a way that contributes to strengthening the state’s position.