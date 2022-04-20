Dubai, Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, had a heart, a homeland and a place for orphans and the needy.

His Highness said on Twitter: “On Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, we remember the father, the founding teacher, our role model in humanitarian work, who fed people, watered trees, had mercy on the poor, and fulfilled the needs of the poor. Orphans and the needy had a heart, a homeland, and a home.” May God have mercy on him and grant him gardens as wide as the heavens and the earth. Amen.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressed, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, that the UAE seeks to establish a widespread and sustainable humanitarian work system for the benefit of the needy.

His Highness said on Twitter: “On the “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”, we reaffirm the continuation of the approach of Zayed, one of the symbols and pioneers of humanitarian work, with his giving that spread goodness and happiness around the globe. The UAE seeks to establish a humane system of spread and sustainability for the benefit of the people. the needy.”