His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated brotherly Jordan on the occasion of his centenary. His Highness said in a tweet that he posted on Twitter yesterday: “On the centenary of brotherly Jordan … we congratulate the people of arrogance, and this brother King Abdullah. Percentile. Jordan has love for the people of the Emirates and its leaders since the founding of the state .. Jordan is still an Arab depth, steadfast in the wisdom of its leadership and the ranks of its people. God save Jordan and perpetuate its glory. Adam fraternity and love between our two peoples ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also congratulated King Abdullah II on this occasion.

His Highness said in a tweet posted on “Twitter” yesterday: “I congratulate my brother King Abdullah II and his brotherly people for the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan .. I sincerely wish for continued stability and development, and for Jordan to continue in its Arab and international position, the voice of reason and wisdom, and for its centenary to be a starting point for more. Of progress and prosperity … and every year and Jordan is fine.

The UAE shares the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with its first centenary celebrations of its founding, which falls on April 11th, an embodiment of the depth of the historical relations that unite the leadership and peoples of the two brotherly countries, which have become a model to be emulated in terms of their strength, durability, and their establishment on solid foundations of mutual respect and common interests.

The Emirati-Jordanian relations are distinguished, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late King Hussein bin Talal, may God rest his soul, and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Majesty the King followed suit. Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with high-level coordination in all fields, and with great harmony in attitudes towards Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues in all regional and international forums of common interest, which made these relations rise to the stage of a successful and effective strategic partnership.

These days, Jordan celebrates with pride the first centenary of the kingdom’s life, which, under the leadership of the Hashemites, has achieved many developmental achievements despite challenges. The eleventh of this April marks 100 years since the founding King Abdullah I entered Amman and the formation of a central government headed by Rashid Talei, after which the unification of The Jordanian regions and afterwards, the re-arrangement of Jordanian affairs and the subsequent development of new laws, institution-building and consolidation of the pillars of the modern state.

Jordan today, 100 years after its founding, has become a difficult figure in the region. Although the establishment of the state came in the midst of a troubled and war-burdened region, the Hashemites were able to build a modern, developed state based on the constitution, law, and belonging to Arabism, and rejecting the seeds of infighting, and adopts moderation as a fundamental principle in its policy. External.

Joint cooperation between the UAE and Jordanian armed forces is in the interest of security, stability and peace in the region, and strengthens work to confront the risks facing regional security in general, and Arab national security in particular.

On the economic front, Jordan is an important trade partner for the UAE, as the total non-oil foreign trade between the two sides in 2019 reached about 10.4 billion dirhams, registering an increase of 10.6% compared to 2018, while the rate of re-exports from the UAE to Jordan increased by 19 %.

The value of Emirati investments in Jordan is about $ 17 billion, and includes a variety of sectors such as agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure, information and communication technology, air and land transportation, and in return, Jordanian investments in the UAE have had a successful presence in many activities such as insurance, real estate, manufacturing, and trade. Wholesale, retail, transportation and storage.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, the UAE stood by Jordan and hastened to send a number of air cargo that carried testing devices, personal protective equipment and medical supplies that contribute to enhancing the Jordanian brothers’ face of the challenges resulting from the virus, and the UAE also donated to build Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Hospital. The field in the city of Aqaba (far south of Jordan) designated to receive those infected with the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19), in addition to the fact that the first batch of vaccinations that Jordan received against the Corona virus was from the UAE.

The number of Jordanian brothers residing in the UAE exceeds 200,000, and they practice in many jobs, professions and commercial activities, and with the beginning of the education sector in the Emirates, Jordan played a bright role in supporting this process by sending qualified teachers.

• Upgrading the system of relations between the two countries still enjoys the follow-up and attention of the UAE leadership.

• UAE-Jordanian relations are characterized by high-level coordination in all fields.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

