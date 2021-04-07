Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, thanked the heroes of the first line of defense in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic, praising their effective role in protecting the health of community members, on the occasion of World Health Day.

His Highness said on Twitter, “Thank you, our heroes … Thank you, our line of defense … Thank you, the safety and health valve in our country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressed that health is a fundamental pillar in the development and progress of societies, calling for more solidarity in facing the Corona pandemic and providing equitable access to vaccines.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “Health is an essential pillar in the development and progress of societies. On World Health Day, we call for more solidarity in the face of the Corona pandemic and fair access to vaccines .. We salute the workers on the lines. Front against the pandemic, and we appreciate their efforts .. The world needs a double effort to address the diseases that threaten humanity.