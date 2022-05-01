Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “Every year, the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nation are fine… Every year, we are closer to each other… and our hearts are more loving, tolerant and peaceful… Every year, we are happiest in obedience to our Lord… Happy Eid and may God accept everyone’s good deeds. Business”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State The Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, and Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, the people of the Emirates and residents, celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said, via Twitter: “I congratulate the President, Vice President, rulers, people and residents of the Emirates on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and I pray to God to perpetuate goodness, prosperity and love for our country, and to spread stability, peace and harmony throughout the Arab and Islamic countries and the whole world.”