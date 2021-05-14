Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, asking the Lord God Almighty to return Him with goodness, blessings and blessings on everyone.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, and their highness expressed their wishes for our dear homeland and its honorable sons for continued glory, prosperity and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, calling on the Almighty to bless His Highness with good health, wellness and happiness, and to guide him to continue leading the march of goodness and blessed giving, following the approach of the founding leaders «may God have mercy on them» and their steps, to enhance the nation’s gains and elevate it, Consolidating his global position and pioneering achievements and achieving the aspirations of his people.

Mohammed bin Rashid in an interview with Mohammed bin Zayed during the meeting

Attendees

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Council Abu Dhabi Airports Administration, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.