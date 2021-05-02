His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi and discussed the return to normalcy in the UAE and preparing for the next stage .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on Twitter: “During my meeting today with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi … our main topic was to accelerate the return to normalcy in the UAE … and prepare for the next stage with a set of projects. And the new development policies. “





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

