His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, received his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the fraternal meeting, their Highnesses exchanged cordial conversations, and dealt with a number of issues of concern to the affairs of the homeland and the citizen, especially with regard to promoting the foundations of a decent life and achieving happiness and social stability for the citizen under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in addition to the efforts made The state is making efforts to combat the Corona pandemic and limit its effects on various fields and to return to normal life as soon as possible.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “During my meeting today with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi … our main topic was to accelerate the return to normalcy in the UAE … and prepare for the next phase with a set of projects. And the new development policies ».

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on Twitter, said: “I was pleased to meet my brother Mohammed bin Rashid .. Our brotherly meeting addressed the issues of the homeland and its blessed path that is proceeding with confidence and an ambitious vision for the future under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his wisdom and following the path of The founders … our country is in constant development and growth with the enthusiasm of its sons and their sincere efforts. In this blessed month, their Highnesses recalled the blessed efforts made by the founding leaders “may God have mercy on them”, which established the pillars of this country, its renaissance and its development, and affirmed their approach and values ​​to preserve the nation’s gains and its elevation.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the Emirates Airlines Group, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, And the diplomatic advisor to His Highness, the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the head of the Executive Affairs Authority, a member of the Executive Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, and the Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Muhammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

