Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to declare 2021 the year of the 50th, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held a ministerial retreat today, with the aim of setting a strategic framework for the development vision of the UAE over the next 50 years.

Vice President of the State: – “We want to prepare our minds, mobilize our energies, and equip our institutions for what the Emirates will be like in the next 50 years.” – “We discuss the state’s priorities … the form of government … and how to accelerate our development process.” – “The future needs proactive plans … innovative initiatives … and new skills in order to maintain our leadership and our success story.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “My brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, I chair a ministerial retreat, during which we will discuss the state’s priorities for the next 50 years, the form of our government, and how to accelerate our development process, and improve the business and economic environment in our country to achieve new competitive leaps. The future is king. Whoever imagines, designs and implements it. ”

His Highness added, “The aim of the retreat is to come up with a series of plans and initiatives to prepare our minds … and mobilize our energies … and prepare our institutions for what the UAE will be in the next 50 years.”

His Highness said: “The future requires proactive plans … innovative initiatives … and new skills, with which we can preserve our leadership and our success story … and through which we provide a better life for the new generations in the country.”

The holding of the 50th retreat coincides with the state’s golden jubilee, with the aim of setting the development model for the UAE during the next 50 years, and mobilizing all efforts, resources and capabilities in various bodies and sectors to design new systems and work plans, leading to a strategic vision around which all state institutions and groups of society are united, and contribute to The UAE will be the most distinguished country and the best quality of life in the world over the next 50 years. The ministers and directors of federal institutions will work in the retreat over a two-day period to put forward ideas and initiatives to develop a national vision to prepare for the next 50 years, and in various pivotal sectors, which contribute to advancing the country’s development and its sustainability over the coming decades.

The retreat of the 50 is divided into working groups, each group discussing a specialized axis that supports national priorities and files in the coming years. Through each group, challenges will be presented and different ideas will be proposed that will come up with development plans and initiatives, in addition to defining responsibilities and strategic goals.

Get ready for 50

It is worth noting that, in conjunction with the announcement of the year 2020, “the year of preparation for 50”, a national action strategy has been formulated to prepare for the next 50 years at all levels, and to prepare for the celebration of the golden jubilee of the UAE in 2021, with the participation of all segments of society, including citizens, residents, government, private and civil sectors. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the formation of two committees that report to the Council of Ministers; A committee to develop a comprehensive development plan for the next 50 years, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi as his deputy, and another committee to supervise the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as his deputy.

The tasks of the Comprehensive Development Plan Committee include setting a complete vision for development in the UAE, and working to fully develop the government work system, to make the UAE government the fastest, most flexible, and most capable of adapting to future changes, and to involve all segments of society in shaping the shape of life in the Emirates during the 50 Next years.

The committee’s tasks also include setting the new economic map for the UAE, developing exceptional economic projects and policies to achieve qualitative leaps in the national economy, in addition to consolidating the soft power of the state, working to develop the state’s media system, and conveying the UAE’s new story to the world in order to achieve economic and social returns for it. It protects its gains and enhances its opportunities in the new economy, in addition to reviewing the system of federal and local coordination, and developing new mechanisms and various systems to achieve integration in all sectors.

Among the tasks of the committee is also to work on developing all the basic sectors in the country and preparing them for the future, such as the health, education and housing sector, the transport sector, food security, and other vital sectors, in addition to developing an integrated vision for the Emirati society during the next 50 years in terms of demographic and family aspects, and its cultural identity in A rapidly changing world, in addition to setting up a new system to consolidate the global footprint of the UAE, especially in the humanitarian and environmental sectors, the work of international organizations, and designing and consolidating the system of cultural and productive values ​​in the new generations, in order to prepare them for the next 50 years, and the great challenges and aspirations it bears for the UAE.

A comprehensive development plan

The “Year of Preparation for the 50” witnessed the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the design project for the next 50 years for the UAE, which aims to involve community members in shaping the future of the country, and to develop the axes and components of the UAE Centennial Plan, To serve as a comprehensive development plan for the state during the next 50 years, and the project includes a number of interactive initiatives between government agencies, the private sector and individuals from society, to work and participate together in proposing ideas and perceptions, and drawing features of the future in various sectors and fields, through a set of activities and events that The High Commission for the Year of Getting 50 oversees them, such as seminars and design sessions.

In order to define future visions and directions in six main axes, including the government, society, economy, education, infrastructure and environmental sustainability, security, justice and safety, within the preparation plan for the 50, the UAE government held meetings to develop the preparation plan for the 50, which is a series of consultative and coordination meetings with the participation of ministers and officials And the general secretaries of the executive councils in the Emirates, and representatives of federal and local government agencies, during which visions and future directions are defined in the six main axes.

Designing the future of the Emirates

The state launched the digital platform during the past year, to involve community members in designing the future of the UAE, and to develop the axes and components of the UAE Centennial Plan, and the comprehensive development plan for the Emirates over the next 50 years, in response to the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, for the design project for the next 50 years for the UAE.

The digital platform for designing the future of the UAE is a tool for community interaction, and it allows community members, citizens and residents, to contribute their ideas to designing the UAE Centennial, as the platform seeks to receive the ideas of community members in various fields.





