Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, announced that the next stage will witness the launch of a new cycle of projects. The national strategy aims to establish an advanced stage of the country’s internal and external growth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “We are starting our new government season in the UAE this year in a different way… After consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, we will announce 50 national projects with economic dimensions during the month of September.”

His Highness said: “The UAE does not have the luxury of time and will not wait for global conditions to create its future… Rather, it creates it by itself… The beginning is September 5.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said in a tweet to His Highness on Twitter: “50 national projects will be announced this September. They will constitute a qualitative addition to our march and a basis for moving towards further development for the benefit of our future generations.”

His Highness added: “I invite the people of the country to participate in its achievement and to redouble efforts to consolidate the gains, deal with challenges positively, and turn them into opportunities for innovation and creativity.”

Their Highnesses stressed that the UAE, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year, has recorded over the past fifty years achievements that have made it one of the most successful and most competitive countries that attract talents, minds, skills, investments and owners of creative ideas and development projects.

Leaps for the next 50

The new projects contribute to achieving qualitative leaps for the national economy, which is a top national priority for the UAE government, and the main factor in ensuring a decent life for its people and future generations.

one team

The new projects for the next fifty years involve the various institutions of the public and private sectors, the business community, in addition to the competencies, experts and specialists of individuals in the future development paths for the next fifty years according to the principle of one team work to work, coordinate, cooperate and integrate with each other.

diversification

These projects, with their various specializations, confirm the concept of economic diversification that the state pursues in all its economic strategies, in order to reach the goal of the best economy in the world.

It is accompanied by a series of qualitative initiatives that cover various vital sectors and enhance the paths of economic, social and human development, and create new opportunities in pivotal areas such as entrepreneurship, the new, digital and circular economy, and the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

investment destination

The projects consolidate the advantages that make the UAE a global destination for foreign direct investment and new financing in emerging projects and emerging economic opportunities in the knowledge, technology and innovation economies. The country’s website supports a global destination for talents, minds, creators and owners of innovative ideas, and consolidates its position as a destination for bold entrepreneurs and those looking for a global laboratory for creativity with an enabling environment for creators.

It includes a package of initiatives for Emirati entrepreneurs, promoting innovations, productions and local industries, in addition to announcing new initiatives in advanced science and technology.