His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Pitongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.
