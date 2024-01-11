His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, sent two cables of congratulations to Gabriel Attal. On the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of France.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #Mansour #bin #Zayed #congratulate #Prime #Minister #France
Leave a Reply