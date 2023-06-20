His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. On the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait.