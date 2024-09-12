His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met yesterday with his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi, who is on a visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa exchanged friendly talks about the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their shared keenness to continue strengthening them for the good of the two brotherly peoples.

The meeting also touched on the continuous progress witnessed by the cooperation relations between the two countries at all levels, and the importance of enhancing joint work to serve the development priorities of the two countries, within the framework of fraternal ties and the shared vision towards achieving more progress and prosperity.