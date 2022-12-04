Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, met yesterday with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. This came on the occasion of the Cabinet meeting held yesterday in Al-Zawraa Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations on a number of issues of concern to the country and citizens, in addition to strengthening the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” Their Highness called upon the Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security, stability and prosperity in the UAE, and to grant success to its leadership in doing all that is good for the country and its people.

The meeting also dealt with a number of issues related to ways to provide all the necessities for a decent life for the citizen in light of the launch of “We Are the Emirates 2031”, which constitutes a new vision and a national action plan through which the UAE will complete its development path for the next decade and about the next 50 years, and the ambitious plans that will be implemented. To upgrade the various vital sectors for the sake of the country and achieve prosperity, stability and happiness for the citizen.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs and cabinet members.