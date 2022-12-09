His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a law amending some provisions of the judicial authority in the emirate. “Director of the Judicial Inspection Department”, to become “Head of the Judicial Inspection Apparatus”, wherever mentioned in the Judicial Authority Law and the legislation in force in the Emirate of Dubai.

The law also provided for replacing the texts of Articles (2), (33), and (63) of the original law with new texts related to defining the grades and job titles of members of the judiciary, citizens and non-citizens, at the courts, the Public Prosecution and the Judicial Inspection Authority, according to the schedule set out in the law. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decrees No. (47), (48), (49), (50) and (51) appointing and promoting judges in Dubai Courts and members of the Public Prosecution.

Decree No. (47) stipulated the appointment of Khaled Yahya Taher Al Hosani, a cassation judge and head of the Personal Status Court, as head of the first instance courts in Dubai courts.

Decree No. (48) of 2022 stipulated the promotion of appeal judges: Dr. Ibtisam Ali Rashid Saif Al-Badwawi, Abdul Rahman Nasser Abdul Karim Al-Emadi, Khaled Mubarak Ghanem Kansham, Ahmed Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Amri, Sheikha Hamad Obaid bin Sarhan Al-Ghafli, Khaled Obaid Hamid Al-Mansoori, Fatima Ismail Muhammad Mahmoud, Jassim Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Yarba Al-Zarouni, and Muhammad Abdulaziz Abdullah Aziz Al Omar, to the degree of first appeal judge.

The same decree also stipulated the promotion of the first primary judges: Muhammad Ali Muhammad Ahmed Al-Bannai, Badr Muhammad Khaled Manea Al-Sumairi, and Dr. Khawla Ali Abdullah Muhammad Al Abdouli, Ajil Abdullah Rashid Abdullah Al Muhairi, Muhammad Ahmed Murad Ahmed Al Hajjaj, Ali Saif Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Hamid Darwish Muhammad Ali Al Shehhi, Muhammad Darwish Muhammad Musabih, and Saeed Malik Ahmed bin Shaheen Al Shehhi, to the rank of appeal judge.

And Decree No. (49) of 2022 stipulated that the heads of the prosecution: Abdullah Sultan Muhammad Sultan al-Sharif, Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed Muhammad al-Attar, and Dr. Abdullah Ali Beik Muhammad Bashir Al-Mazmi, Khalfan Muhammad Khalfan Al-Yarwan Al-Shamsi, Khamis Saeed Khamis Obaid Al Saad, Tariq Ahmed Rashid Abusham Al-Naqbi, Shoaib Ali Hatem Muhammad Mulla Ahli, and Dr. Muhammad Salem Ahmed Saif Al-Kiyoumi, Khaled Ahmed Abdullah Hamad Al-Amri, Abdullah Muhammad Ahmed Abdullah Al Ali, Ammar Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Adel Khalifa Obaid Muhammad Al-Hamoudi, Muhammad Hamad Hassan Raqit, and Ammar Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Al-Dhanhani, to the rank of First Prosecutor.

The same decree stipulated that the assistant prosecutors should be promoted: Abdul Rahman Nasser Hassan Ibrahim, Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Issa Hassan Abdullah Nasser, Youssef Amin Abdul Rahman Hassan Al Ali, Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, Saeed Ali Captain Abdullah, Muhammad Darwish Muhammad Ali Al Shehhi Rashid Obaid Ibrahim Al-Ghamlasi Al-Shamsi, Nahir Farouk Abdullah Muhammad Al-Hubaishi, Mubarak Hassan Salem Al-Wahdani Al-Falasi, Faisal Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Hilu, Fahd Abdul-Karim Mubarak Hashel Balzmoul, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdullah Ali, Fahd Saif Ibrahim bin Touq Al-Mansouri, Ali Muhammad Khalaf Saeed Amiri, Ahmed Youssef Juma Obaid Al Ali, Nasser Muhammad Nasser Saeed Al Maamari, Ismail Ibrahim Ahmed Musabah Bushreen, Majid Abdul Rahim Abdullah Abdul Rahim Al Mulla, Sultan Saif Ibrahim bin Touq Al Mansouri, Maktoum Obaid Ali Issa Al Shamsi, Nasser Saeed Muhammad Ahmed Al Mahrezi, Ali Muhammad Salem Al Mulla Al Suwaidi, Rashid Hassan Ahmed Abdullah Al-Banna, Khaled Hassan Muhammad Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Ahmed Muhammad Hassan bin Tamim, to the rank of Chief Prosecutor, and this decree shall be implemented as of January 1, 2023, and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (50) of 2022 stipulates the promotion of Ahmed Ali Ahmed Khamis Al-Noun Al-Dhanhani, Senior Appeal Judge in Dubai Courts, to the rank of Cassation Judge, and this decree shall be implemented as of May 1, 2023, and it will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (51) of 2022 stipulated that Majid Saif Muhammad Hamid al-Maamari, Ma’ad Ali Musa Hussein al-Balushi, Marwan Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Saleh, Hamda Juma Abdullah Muhammad Ahli, be transferred and appointed as judges in the courts of first instance.

