His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “Dubai today launched the” Al Quoz Creative District “… a new destination that will be added to its smart, artistic and cultural cities to achieve our goal that we have announced by turning it into a global capital for the creative economy … the zone was launched today by Hamdan bin Mohammed and will be supervised by Latifa Bint Mohammed. We will all follow its rapid development soon … and Dubai’s creativity will not stop. “

