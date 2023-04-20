Dubai (WAM)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation organized a session within the activities of the Knowledge Dialogues series, entitled “All rights reserved.. Intellectual property of creators”, and a panel discussion within the Dubai International Book Program entitled “Travel Writings.. Memories and Events”, during the second day of its participation in the The London International Book Fair is one of the largest international book fairs, which was held in Olympia – London from 18 to 20 April.

The first session, which was held within the Knowledge Dialogues series, entitled “All Rights Reserved: The Intellectual Property of Creators,” hosted by Erica Wolf Murray, an expert in creative thinking and founder of “Lola Media,” discussed the importance of protecting the intellectual property of creators and preserving their creative work. Murray stressed that the importance of intellectual property lies in gaining recognition and material benefit, and that a simple methodology must be adopted to build private intellectual property, noting that small private companies can protect their intellectual property at the same level as large companies, and they can also take proactive steps by registering intellectual products in advance. To protect it from imitation and fraud. She explained that the responsibility for protecting intellectual property rests with the individual owner of the invention after its registration, follow-up, management and monitoring of violations of the individual’s intellectual property rights, and resorting to the judiciary in the event that it is used without his permission or prior approval, as the use of trademarks and intellectual property marks contributes to confronting Challenges facing ownership in the digital world. She pointed out that there is no benefit to intellectual property without benefiting from the intellectual product, and that intellectual property protection laws differ from one country to another, according to the understanding of intellectual property systems and the level of development in each country, and that intellectual property rights must be promoted through money or organizations that help protect property. Intellectual and legal power of attorney.

The symposium, which was held as part of the activities of the Dubai International Book Program, entitled “Travel Writings… Memories and Events,” was hosted by Dr. Wafaa Thabet Al-Mazghani, President of the International Council on Books for Young People. The seminar aimed to help young writers possess the tools to reach a high level of professionalism. Al-Mazghani stressed the need for the individual wishing to be a writer to possess many techniques and tools that help him in drawing the conditions for producing correct creative writing, in addition to the importance of blogging during trips, through the use of pens and notebooks, to give an additional incentive to encourage the writer to write. In addition, the Foundation organized during the first day on its platform at the London International Book Fair a symposium entitled “Translations from and to Arabic”, during which it hosted the translator Ibrahim Al Sinan, editor-in-chief of Dar Raf for Publishing, one of the companies of the Saudi Research and Media Group, and the translator Dalal Nasrallah, The symposium was moderated by poet and journalist Hussein Darwish.

The symposium dealt with the prospects for translation from Arabic into world languages ​​and the obstacles it faces. Participants stressed the importance of specialized translation and the need for the translator to be familiar with the languages ​​he is translating, and the importance of reviewing the translated material by a specialized editor after the translator finishes his work.