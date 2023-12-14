The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation announced a pledge to provide an amount of 60.6 million dirhams over the next year to support forcibly displaced people, in the form of direct food support, and programs to provide sustainable livelihoods in several countries around the world.

This came during the participation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in the Global Refugee Forum, which is held from December 12 to 15 in Geneva, Switzerland, and hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with the participation of the Government of Switzerland.

An amount of 37 million dirhams will be allocated from the total amount to finance humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs implemented by the Commission in 8 countries: Armenia, Bangladesh, Botswana, India, Namibia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Tunisia, in addition to an amount of 5.5 million dirhams to finance support and relief projects that Implemented by UNHCR to help Sudanese refugees in Chad.

While more than 18 million dirhams will be allocated to the World Food Programme, to meet emergency needs in the Gaza Strip.

Firm commitment

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “We confirm that the Foundation continues to implement humanitarian and relief campaigns to help vulnerable groups and forcibly displaced people anywhere in the world, a translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.” Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his directives to alleviate their suffering and enable them to face the difficult conditions they face in their homelands or in countries of asylum.

He added: “The pledge of (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) to provide 60.6 million dirhams to support the projects of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Program during the next year reflects the organization’s firm commitment to harnessing its capabilities and long experience in humanitarian and relief work, to support international efforts to confront the repercussions of Asylum, and contributing to providing the necessary needs of refugees and displaced persons, such as shelter, food, and medical care.”

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi pointed out that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation “attaches great importance to building effective partnerships with various international organizations and international bodies,” stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in implementing vital projects that contribute to achieving the common humanitarian goals of the Initiatives Foundation. And the Commission.

Sustainable support

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “Since its launch in 2015, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation has worked to provide humanitarian and relief support to the less fortunate groups, and this is what This was evident in its charitable and humanitarian initiatives and programs in all aspects of its work, as the total beneficiaries within the humanitarian aid axis since its launch reached about 150.8 million people around the world.

His Excellency added: “Today, more than ever, the world needs to intensify and unify efforts to help the forcibly displaced people, whose number has risen to 114 million around the world, and this unprecedented number requires international organizations and bodies to take a new approach to confront this challenge and move to levels of cooperation.” Quality cooperation with all governments, charitable and humanitarian institutions, exchanging experiences and financing necessary projects to provide food, shelter, education supplies and medical care.”

His Excellency Saeed Al-Eter pointed out that the new contribution provided by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to support the programs of the UNHCR comes “as an extension of a long and fruitful cooperation between the two sides,” as the Foundation signed several partnership agreements with the UNHCR, which contributed to providing direct food support. And the livelihoods of the most vulnerable people, including refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people in more than one country.

Supporting the most needy groups

In turn, Khalid Khalifa, Advisor to the High Commissioner and Representative of the Commission to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, praised the announcement of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for its pledge to provide an amount of 60.6 million dirhams to support forcibly displaced people during the next year.

He said: “In order for us to be able to deal with the challenges facing refugees, we must all work and cooperate together, and we know that millions of refugees live on the front lines exposed to the effects of climate change, and are leaving their homelands as a result of the escalation of conflicts and the scarcity of resources, including food, where many suffer.” of forcibly displaced families to secure their next meal.”

He added: “We value the pledge announced by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which would enhance our ability to support the most needy groups and provide them with food directly, and assist refugees and train them in growing crops through projects that provide them with sustainable livelihoods.”

Global Refugee Forum

The Global Refugee Forum is the world's largest gathering to discuss refugee issues, bringing together UN member states with relevant stakeholders, international and local institutions, civil society, financial institutions, academics and the private sector. The second session of the Forum will be held from 13 to 15 December 2023, It provides an opportunity to build on the progress made by governments and other stakeholders at the first session of the Forum in 2019, and to highlight the progress achieved and the pledges and initiatives implemented since then. It also provides a platform for participants to announce new pledges and share experiences and information to inspire more responsibility-sharing actions and provide facilities for delivering integrated responses.