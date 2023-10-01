His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that “Al Jundi” magazine, through its field coverage and follow-up of military exhibitions and conferences around the world, opened a wide window into the world of weapons, inventions, and related scientific and technological developments.

Below is the text of the speech:

//Fifty years ago, I assigned my work team at the Ministry of Defense to prepare to issue a monthly magazine concerned with the activities of the Ministry and the Armed Forces in the Emirates, providing content that contributes to the efforts of building knowledge of the Emirati people, and serves the development process in our country, with a focus on the military and security fields.

In this month of the year 1973, the first issue of “Al-Jundi” magazine was published, inaugurating a reliable source for military media content, following up objectively, with a national vision, and with specialized analysis of important military events and issues in the world.

Through its field coverage and follow-up of military exhibitions and conferences around the world, “Al Jundi” magazine opened a wide window into the world of weapons, inventions, and related scientific and technological developments.

The magazine has fulfilled its promises, achieved its desired goals, and has succeeded over the course of its fifty years in keeping pace with the process of renaissance and progress in our country. Its content has developed, expanded and deepened, and its means of dissemination have developed to include, in addition to its printed paper version, a website and pages on social media and multimedia platforms.

I congratulate the cadres of the Ministry of Defense on the golden jubilee of “Al Jundi” magazine, and congratulations extend to all members of the magazine’s family, and to their colleagues who succeeded in managing and editing it.//