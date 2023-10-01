His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that “Al Jundi” magazine, through its field coverage and follow-up of military exhibitions and conferences around the world, opened a wide window into the world of weapons, inventions, and related scientific and technological developments.

His Highness added in a speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of “Al Jundi” magazine: “The magazine fulfilled its promises, achieved its desired goals, and succeeded over the course of its 50 years in keeping pace with the process of renaissance and progress in our country. Its content developed, expanded and deepened, and its means of dissemination developed to include an addition to its printed paper version.” A website and pages on social media and multimedia platforms.

His Highness said: “Fifty years ago, I assigned my work team at the Ministry of Defense to prepare to issue a monthly magazine concerned with the activities of the Ministry and the Armed Forces in the Emirates, and to provide content that contributes to the efforts of building knowledge of the Emirati people, and serves the development process in our country, with a focus on the military and security fields, and in such areas as This month in 1973, the first issue of Al-Jundi magazine was published, establishing a reliable source for military media content, following up with objectivity, a national vision, and specialized analysis of important military events and issues in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his congratulations to the cadres of the Ministry of Defense on the golden jubilee of “Al Jundi” magazine, and His Highness said: “Congratulations extend to all members of the magazine’s family, and to their colleagues who succeeded in managing and editing it.”

While His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, stressed the importance of the role of “Al-Jundi Magazine” and other specialized national publications in enriching the reader’s culture in the UAE, and enhancing their cognitive awareness, especially members of our armed forces, from Through studies, research and reports that analyze and research the most important contemporary issues and vital topics, through an elite group of the most prominent writers and specialists in the defense and security field from various parts of the world.

In his speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the launch of “Al-Jundi” magazine, His Highness congratulated its editorial board and all its employees on the occasion of its golden jubilee, extending his greetings and appreciation to everyone who contributed to its establishment and who participated with their thoughts and sincere work in carrying out its national mission and the process of its development over five decades.

His Highness said that the magazine was characterized throughout its long journey by its constructive presentation based on knowledge and reliability until it became an integral part of the conscious national media system that keeps pace with the state’s vision and aspirations for the future, and I am confident that it will continue its national and cognitive role with the same seriousness, depth and credibility during the coming years.

His Highness added: “We live in an era of rapid change and transformation in various fields, and therefore I look forward to further keeping pace with this development in the coming years, whether at the level of the magazine’s form or content, especially with regard to benefiting from the great opportunities that technology provides for development, modernization, and enhancing interaction.” With the audience.

His Highness expressed his wishes of success to “Al Jundi” magazine and those responsible for it and continued success during its future journey.

In addition, “Al-Jundi” magazine, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding on the first day of October 2023. In conjunction with the issuance of its issue No. 597 for the month of October 2023, Al-Jundi issued a special supplement to celebrate its golden jubilee, reviewing the journey of successes and achievements that the magazine has achieved during its five decades of existence.

“Al Jundi” magazine was established in 1973 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and its first issue was published in October of the same year, with the aim of covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the UAE.

In its monthly issues in Arabic and English, the magazine deals with research and analysis on many vital issues and topics, and the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defense and the UAE Armed Forces.

The magazine devotes areas of its pages to displaying the opinions and analyzes of elite Emirati and Arab writers to talk about various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Since its founding, Al Jundi magazine has been working, through an elite group of prominent writers and specialists in the defense and security field from various parts of the world, to publish specialized military studies, research, reports and files that address, by research and analysis, a number of vital issues and topics of interest to observers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world.

Al Ketbi: “Al Jundi” magazine left its mark in the media and military fields

The editor-in-chief of Al-Jundi magazine, Saeed Obaid Al-Ketbi, said that the magazine has established its presence and left its mark in the media and military fields, and generations of readers have become attached to it and found enjoyment and benefit in it.

He added that the issues of the magazine, since its issuance, represent an accurate record of the development of the UAE Armed Forces and its history full of heroism. In it, scholars, researchers, and those concerned with the history of our beloved country will find a treasure trove of documents, studies, dialogues, analyses, information, and rare pictures about the march of the armed forces, and military issues of interest in the country and the world, in addition to coverage of military issues. It is important politically, socially and intellectually, making the magazine a witness to the establishment of the Union State, its prosperity and its remarkable renaissance.