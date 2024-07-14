The owner said Highness Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the Unseen, Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai, Shepherd God, through his account on the “X” platform: Brothers and sisters… After consulting with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, and after his blessing and approval… and in continuation of the ongoing development in the structure of the government of the United Arab Emirates… we announce today the formation of a new ministerial council in the country as follows: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joins the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and is appointed Minister of Defense in the UAE.

His Highness said: Hamdan is a supporter, a backer, and a leader who loves people and is loved by people. We have great confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE, God willing.